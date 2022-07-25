Octopath Traveler: Champions of The Continent Getting Triangle Strategy Crossover in Japan

Today Square Enix announced what’s likely the most obvious crossover ever for its mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of The Continent.

The crossover is with the recently-released tactics game Triangle Strategy, and it will bring forth three characters, Frederica Aesfrost, Serenoa Wolffort, and Roland Glenbrook.

The event will be available on the Japanese version of the game on July 28.

So what about the western version of the game? Probably we’ll get it a lot later, considering that it’s launching on July 27, 2022.

The Japanese version has been active since October 2020, so that’s nearly two years of content to run through, unless Square Enix decides to move this event forward for some reason.

Below you can check out the trailer for all three characters featured in the crossover.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is set a few years before the original Octopath Traveler, which incidentally has recently expanded to Xbox on top of Switch and PC.

