All the News & Trailers From Nacon Connect 2022

Today, Nacon hosted its 2022 Connect showcase, providing new looks and reveals about plenty of upcoming games.

Below you can check out all the news and trailers showcased at Nacon Connect 2022, neatly arranged in case you’ve missed the presentation.

RoboCop: Rogue City

We start with Teyon’s take on RoboCop and we get to see both cutscenes and gameplay. It’s coming for PS5 and PC in June 2023

Steelrising

Next is new gameplay footage of Steelrising, which is coming for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 8, 2022.

Ad Infinitum

New alpha gameplay of Ad Infinitum was also showcased, showing its horrifying atmosphere in first-person.

We also learn that it’s coming on April 20, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Artefacts Studios revealed its fantasy-historical strategy RPG Crown Wars: The Black Prince set during the Hundred Year War. It’s coming for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.

Blood Bowl 3

Cyanide had a new reveal to share about the upcoming fantasy football game Blood Bowl 3, showing gameplay and an overview of the game with the usual Warhammer comedic flavor.

The game is coming for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in 2022.

Chef Life

Next is the restaurant simulator Chef Life, showing cooking and serving the customers as the player works on obtaining that coveted Michelin star.

It’s coming on February 2, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

The Lord of The Rings: Gollum

We finally get to see gameplay of Daedaelic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will let us play the vile creature on September 1 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Gangs of Sherwood

Appeal Studios revealed Gangs of Sherwood, a game that mixes the legend of Robin Hood with World War I technology. It comes in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

ParadiZe Project

EKO Software revealed ParadiZe Project, a zombie action-adventure survival game that is coming in fall 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The funny part is that you can actually capture and “hack” zombies via a crafted helmet to make them serve you. The zombie apocalypse doesn’t necessarily need to be uncomfortable, does it?

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Ace Team showcased its fantasy game Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, providing a look at its colorful visuals, peculiar world, and weird characters. it’s coming on February 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Hell is Us

Creative director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête (whom you may know for his work on the Deus Ex franchise) presented Hell is Us, a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the exploration of a semi-open world.

It’s coming for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023.

Session

Crea-ture Studios announced the full release date of its skating simulator Session, which is already available on early access on PC and Xbox and will also come to PS5 and PS4 on September 22, 2022.

Ravenswatch

Passtech Games presented Ravenswatch, an isometric roguelike action game that follows the success of the studio’s previous game, Curse of the Dead Gods.

The game is launching in early access on PC in 2023 but will also come at release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

War Hospital

Frontline field hospital simulator War Hospital brings us back to World War I, fighting against time and the shortage of resources to save lives.

It’s coming in 2023 for PC in early access and it’ll also release later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

WRC Generations

KT Racing presented WRC generation, the studio’s new rally game. It will also be the last within the WRC franchise for the studio. The trailer showcases gameplay in particular related to hybrid cars.

It’s coming on October 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

We also get an update on the recently-delayed Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, including the very first footage, even if admittedly, we don’t get to see much of it.

The game is coming for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch in 2023.

Terminator Survival Project

Nacon Studio Milan presented “one more thing” with its still-unnamed “Terminator Survival Project.”

As the title implies, it’s the first survival game set in the Terminator franchise. At the moment, there’s no release date, but it’s coming in the “distant future” for PC and consoles.