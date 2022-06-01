Blood Bowl 3 Reveals Old World Alliance and the Chaos Renegades Teams & New Pitches

Today Nacon and Cyanide had a new reveal to share about the upcoming fantasy football game Blood Bowl 3.

We get to take a look at two new teams, the Old World Alliance and the Chaos Renegades, which are basically all-star teams mixing different races.

We also take a look at three pitches, two are themed after Chaos, and one belongs to the Dark Elves.

You can watch them below.

The game is coming to basically everything with a chip: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in 2022.