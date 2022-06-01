Blood Bowl 3 Reveals Old World Alliance and the Chaos Renegades Teams & New Pitches
Today Nacon and Cyanide had a new reveal to share about the upcoming fantasy football game Blood Bowl 3.
We get to take a look at two new teams, the Old World Alliance and the Chaos Renegades, which are basically all-star teams mixing different races.
We also take a look at three pitches, two are themed after Chaos, and one belongs to the Dark Elves.
You can watch them below.
If you’re unfamiliar with Blood Bowl 3, here’s an official description directly from Steam.
The game is coming to basically everything with a chip: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in 2022.
“Strap on your boots, don your helmet, adjust your shoulder guards and chest plate… and slip a sharpened dagger into your belt (it’s the rules).
Blood Bowl 3 is the videogame of fantasy football. A turn-based strategy game inspired by American football in the Warhammer fantasy world where elves, humans, orcs and other creatures fight for the ball with shoulder charges, kicks, punches and weapons of varying degrees of lethality (and legality by the ref).
Your team, your call!
As the coach, you must give instructions to your players: hinder the progress of your opponents by positioning them in your tackle zone, knock down those who get in your way, and break through to your opponents’ end zone to score a touchdown!
All your units can gain experience and receive statistic bonuses or new skills. However, be careful: injuries are common, especially when the referee is a goblin who tends to overlook most forms of violence. Some players may even leave the field limp and lifeless, putting an early and definitive end to their careers.”