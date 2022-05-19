Steelrising for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Exposes its Story in Brand New Trailer

Today developer Spiders and publisher Nacon released a new trailer of the upcoming steampunk action-RPG Steelrising.

The trailer focuses on the story of the game, providing us with a glimpse of what we can expect in terms of narration from this alternate-history adventure in a much different French revolution.

You can check it out below.

Steelrising will release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 8, 2022. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the previous trailer showing gameplay.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description.

“As Paris burns and bleeds during the Revolution, you are Aegis, an automaton masterpiece made by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the Clockwork King. Make the most of your mechanical prowess to adapt Aegis to your style of play and become a fearsome warrior, a deadly dancer, or a virtuoso of elemental arts. Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving. Your nerves and skills will be tested to their limits at every moment spent battling these relentless enemies and epic bosses. The City of Light has been plunged into darkness and needs you. Use your energy, flexibility and tools to navigate the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles of Paris and reveal hidden secrets. Delve into an enthralling alternate history filled with formidable mechanical enemies and potential allies with questionable motives. You are the only one you can count on to untangle the knots of history and ensure the Revolution succeeds!”