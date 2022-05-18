Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Delayed to 2023; Closed Beta Coming & PS4 & Xbox One Versions Canceled

Today Nacon shared an update for its upcoming open-world racing game Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

The game, which was originally announced in 2020, will now come in 2023, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been officially canceled. This leaves PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

The long development cycle may feel more justified if you think that it will reproduce Hong Kong in 1:1 scale with all of its 550km of roads accessible to the player.

A “schedule for closed betas” is being worked on, which means at least some of us will be able to help test the game before release. Dates and details were not shared.

We also got to see new concept art and received new information on what we can expect.