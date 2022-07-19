Muv-Luv Alternative Blue Takemikazuchi Type-00F & Isumi Valkyries’ Shiranui Plastic Model Kits Coming From Kotobukiya

Image Source: Kotobukiya

Japanese manufacturer Kotobukiya is continuing its quest to reprint all the old but gold Muv-Luv Alternative plastic model kits.

This time around, two more model kits from the popular visual novel series have been made available for pre-order. The first is a 1/144 scale Type-94 Shiranui in the original Izumi Valkyrie colors, which can pretty much be considered the hero mecha of Muv-Luv Alternative and of the upcoming second cour of the anime.

It’s priced at 5,500 yen (which roughly translates into $39) and it will be released in Japan in December 2022. It’s approximately 140 mm tall.

The second is the non-scale blue Takemikazuchi Type-00F 16th Guard Battalion Commander version, piloted by Ikaruga Takatsugu. The same model is also piloted by Takatsukasa Kyoko in the Burning of the Imperial Capital prologue of Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse.

Like all non-scale versions, it’s more pricey (7,150 yen, or approximately $52), and larger than the 1/144 versions, standing at approximately 180 mm and featuring a much higher level of detail. It also launches in December 2022.

Both models are reprints of model kits originally launched a decade ago and have been out of production for years, relaunched thanks to the recent resurgence of the Muv-Luv franchise across games and anime.

If you want fully new models, you’ll have to wait for the upcoming Fubuki and Gekishin that have been recently presented.

You can see both in the gallery below.

Image Source: Kotobukiya

Image Source: Kotobukiya

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.