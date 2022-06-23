Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse Remastered Release Date Announced for PC Via Steam

Publisher aNCHOR finally announced the release date of the localization of the visual novel Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse Remastered.

The game will release for PC via Steam on July 20 (pacific time, it’ll be July 21 in Europe).

The release will include Japanese audio and text in English and Japanese.

Below you can find a trailer (including the opening cutscene and theme song) and the first screenshots.

If you’re unfamiliar with Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, its story is set in Alaska, in a similar timeframe as Muv-Luv Alternative and it’s one of the most broadly known parts of the multifaceted Muv-Luv universe.

Besides the original light novel series from 2007 and the visual novel that is now coming west (originally launched in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360 and in 2014 for PC, but never localized), it was the subject of the first Muv-Luv anime series, aired in 2012.

The visual novel tells the story of an international test squadron tasked with developing the next generation of tactical surface fighter mecha, but the competition soon gets mixed with politics and intrigue in perfect Muv-Luv style.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in the franchise and want to check out the games that are already available, the Steam Summer Sale that begins tomorrow will have the whole series discounted 50% off.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with production manager Sho Hamanaga and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura, in which they talked about the plans for the franchise.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.