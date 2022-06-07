Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse Gets New Summer Release Window; Immortals Making Progress Toward Relaunch

Publisher aNCHOR had news to share for fans of the Muv-Luv franchise, including Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse and Immortals.

We start with the localized Steam release of the visual novel Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, which was supposed to release last winter.

Apparently, it needed a bit more time in the oven, and it will release sometime this summer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, its story is set in Alaska, in a similar timeframe as Muv-Luv Alternative and it’s one of the most broadly known parts of the multifaceted Muv-Luv universe.

Besides the original light novel series from 2007 and the visual novel that is now coming west (launched in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360 and in 2014 for PC), it was the subject of the first Muv-Luv anime series, aired in 2012.

The beloved visual novel The Eternity You Desire (Kimi Ga Nozomu Eien) is also still coming, but more information about it will come at a later time.

Moving on to mobile games, the developers are still working on the mobile game Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative, which launched a while ago but then had to be closed down temporarily due to being affected by several issues.

While we don’t have a relaunch date yet, many bugs and issues (over 300) have been solved, and progress is being made toward a new release.

More information is scheduled to come with a livestream in the second half of June.

If you’re interested in the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with production manager Sho Hamanaga and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura, in which they talked about the plans for the franchise.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.