Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2 Gets New Key Artwork Portraying Shiranui TSB

Avex revealed new key artwork for the second cour of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime series, which will start airing in October.

The art portrays a Type-94 Shiranui TSF mecha in United Nations color, which will appear prominently in the second season of the anime.

It also looks awesome, which never hurts. You can check it out below.

The airing of the second cour of the anime has already been set for October, following the first that ended in December last year with quite the cliffhanger.

Incidentally, the first season is being broadcasted in Japan starting today, while it’s available in the west on Crunchyroll.

Image Source: Avex

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with production manager Sho Hamanaga and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura, in which they talked about the plans for the franchise.

On the other hand, those who want more Muv-Luv visual novels will be able to enjoy Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse Remastered, which will launch on Steam on July 20 localized in English for the first time. Speaking of anime, the Total Eclipse anime was also the first of the franchise ever aired.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.