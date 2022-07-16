Muv-Luv Alternative Getting Brand New Gekishin Plastic Model Kit by Kotobukiya

Image source: Avex

Today Japanese manufacturer Kotobukiya hosted its Kotobukiya Collection Online 2022 Summer event, and it has a treat in store for Muv-Luv Alternative fans.

The kit will reproduce a Type-77 Gekishin in United Nations colors, and unlike most of the many plastic model kits from the popular visual novel franchise Kotobukiya is reprinting as of late, this one is brand new, inspired by the Muv-Luv Alternative anime (which is currently being re-aired in Japan and will get a second cour in October) in a similar fashion to the previously-announced Type-97 Fubuki.

At the moment, a prototype has not been revealed yet, and the announcement was accompanied simply by the artwork below straight from the anime.

Incidentally, those who want more Muv-Luv visual novels will soon be able to enjoy Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse Remastered, which will launch on Steam on July 20 localized in English for the first time. If you’re interested, I’d advise staying tuned on Twinfinite over the next few days.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with production manager Sho Hamanaga and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura, in which they talked about the plans for the franchise.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.