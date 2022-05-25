Genshin Impact Reveals New Trailer Starring New Character Yelan

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer for its popular online RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on one of its new characters.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer for its popular online RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on one of its upcoming new characters.

The trailer focuses on Yelan, introducing her in a rather interesting situation. She certainly appears to be as dangerous as she is beautiful. We already know that she’ll come on May 31 with the first banner of version 2.7.

You can check the video out below, both in English and Japanese, depending on your voice-over preferences.

“A spider doesn’t need to be in the center of the web to feel the slightest vibration from each thread. When the trapped prey sees the hunter emerging from the darkness, its fate is already doomed.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming update 2.7.