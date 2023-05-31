Redditors Are Making Cruise Missiles in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Looks like the Bokoblins are blasting off again!

Legend of Zelda fans have constructed many elaborate builds for their Tears of the Kingdom journey, from powerful helicopters to indestructible mechs. So, now that the game has been out for a while, building designs have tremendously improved as players familiarize themselves with the Ultrahand ability.

One of the newest creations is the cruise missile weapon that allows you to launch an explosive attack from a considerable distance. Reddit user twolf201 constructed this build successfully using the robust Zonai materials.

In the post, the user discusses which materials they used for the cruise missile, such as a Stake, Battery, Stabilizer, Construct Head, two Rockets, and four Bomb Flowers. Those unfamiliar with the Zonai devices should note that Construct Head features a homing device that can pinpoint enemy locations, triggering a targeted attack.

Another Reddit user has expanded twolf201’s design with a smaller cruise missile using fewer resources.

According to ThunderGecko08, they utilized two Rockets, a Cube Bomb, three Bomb Flowers, a small Battery, and Construct Head. As a result, the weapon produces the same effect as the previous build, sending a few Bokoblins flying.

The two cruise missile creations aren’t the only attack strategies you can take advantage of, as more intricate models have been added to the Hyrule Engineering Club, including a twin-propeller flight system, an energized horse chariot, and a Wright brothers-inspired plane. You can also learn how to construct popular blueprints with the Zelda Builds website, featuring a list of materials.

With so many variations of builds, it doesn’t seem like the Tears of the Kingdom train will stop anytime soon, and we can’t wait to see what other creations will come from the game’s brilliant fans.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts