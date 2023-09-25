How to Get Cosmetic Material in Starfield & What It’s Used For

There’s a dizzying amount of resources to collect as you journey across the stars, but one of the more sought-after materials is an organic compound called Cosmetic. Much like other materials in the game, there are several methods of acquiring it. So, for those wondering how to get Cosmetic material in Starfield, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Get Cosmetic in Starfield

Essentially, there are two different ways of obtaining the uncommon organic resource in Starfield, and we’ll outline both down below:

Purchasing Cosmetic

Much akin to other resources like Sealant, Structural Material, and Caelumite, there’s a very good likelihood that you’ll be able to purchase them from stores. Of course, there’s an element of luck involved, as the stock in shops is randomised. Still, we recommend the following vendors if you’re looking for Cosmetic:

Jemison Mercantile – Space Port in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison, Alpha Centauri System

– Space Port in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison, Alpha Centauri System Mining League – Neon, Planet Volii, Volii System

– Neon, Planet Volii, Volii System UC Exchange – Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System

– Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System

– Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System Jane’s Goods – Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System

– Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System Trade Authority Shops – These can be found in all major cities, like New Atlantis, Cydonia, Akila City, The Key, and Neon.

– These can be found in all major cities, like New Atlantis, Cydonia, Akila City, The Key, and Neon. Midtown Minerals – Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’ve found the appropriate trader, you’ll be able to purchase Cosmetic for seven Credits a pop. That said, it may be a little cheaper or a little more expensive depending on whether you have the Commerce skill unlocked.

Harvesting Cosmetic

If you’re strapped for cash or you want to save your money, you can always head out onto a planet to gather Cosmetic. Here are the animals, plants, and locations of where we found Cosmetic on our playthrough:

Herding Coralbucket Filterer in the Swamps biome on planet Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system.

Bog Bloom in the Wetlands biome on planet Procyon III in the Procyon A system.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

What Is It Used For?

In short, Cosmetic is used for a number of research projects like Helmet Mods 1 and Spacesuit Mods 1. It can also be used to craft an assortment of armor mods for your spacesuit like Ballistic Shielding. Lastly, you can also use Cosmetic to build your very own Spacesuit workbench at your Outpost.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

And that wraps up our guide on how to get Cosmetic material in Starfield.