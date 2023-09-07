Starfield: All Shops in Neon City

Not every shop is created equal in Starfield. For this reason, it can be difficult to figure out what shop offers what items or even figure out what shops are available in a city. Therefore, we took a full tour through Neon City to find all the shops it offers.

Every Shop in Neon Core

Astral Lounge

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

While this doesn’t technically count as a shop, it does feature a bartender, Boone Morgan, who sells many different kinds of alcohol.

The Emporium

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

This place sells mostly random items. It’s just about the closest Neon has to an exclusive general store.

Reliant Medical

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

It might take a little bit of dialogue, but Reliant Medical is a good source of aid items that aren’t food or drinks, unlike other areas around here.

Sieghart’s Outfitters

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

A terrific shop if you are looking for armor pieces or apparel. As far as the latter goes, there is a pretty decent selection.

Stroud-Eklund Showroom

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

There is a kiosk/terminal inside that functions as a Ship Service Technician, so you can look at their selection of ships for sale or modify your current one. This location differs from the offices you find through the Trade Tower elevator.

Trade Authority

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

A mix of everything is for sale at this place, like identical locations everywhere else in the galaxy. These are great because they will buy your stolen goods.

Terrabrew Coffee

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You’ve likely seen the coffee cups from this company in buildings on every single planet. There obviously isn’t a selection outside of coffee, but you can at least sell your aid items here.

Every Shop in Trade Tower

Kore Kinetics

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

This is a very expensive shop for guns we hadn’t found anywhere else. If you’ve been collecting plenty of .50 MI ammo, the guns here might be worth it to you.

Every Shop in Neon Ebbside

Chunks

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Similarly to Terrabrew, you’ve probably seen Chunks packaging all over the place, so you know the kind of selection they will have.

Euphorika

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

A bar that is slightly toned down when compared to the Astral Lounge. As you might expect, they sell plenty of alcohol if you’re into that sort of thing.

Every Shop in Neon Underbelly

Offworld Eats

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The dingy area of Neon doesn’t have much to offer, but there is this different food merchant than you might be used to.

Quikshop

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Quikshop is a little tiny room with a vending machine, but the merchant inside will still sell you aid items.

Xenofresh Seafood

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you don’t want to go to Chunks or Offworld Eats, this is your only remaining option.

If you find yourself in Neon City with credits burning a hole in your pocket, this should help you find just where to spend them. For more Starfield shop and item guides, be sure to check out our links below.