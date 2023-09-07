Starfield: All Shops in Neon City

Not every shop is created equal in Starfield. For this reason, it can be difficult to figure out what shop offers what items or even figure out what shops are available in a city. Therefore, we took a full tour through Neon City to find all the shops it offers.
Every Shop in Neon Core
Astral Lounge
While this doesn’t technically count as a shop, it does feature a bartender, Boone Morgan, who sells many different kinds of alcohol.
The Emporium
This place sells mostly random items. It’s just about the closest Neon has to an exclusive general store.
Reliant Medical
It might take a little bit of dialogue, but Reliant Medical is a good source of aid items that aren’t food or drinks, unlike other areas around here.
Sieghart’s Outfitters
A terrific shop if you are looking for armor pieces or apparel. As far as the latter goes, there is a pretty decent selection.
Stroud-Eklund Showroom
There is a kiosk/terminal inside that functions as a Ship Service Technician, so you can look at their selection of ships for sale or modify your current one. This location differs from the offices you find through the Trade Tower elevator.
Trade Authority
A mix of everything is for sale at this place, like identical locations everywhere else in the galaxy. These are great because they will buy your stolen goods.
Terrabrew Coffee
You’ve likely seen the coffee cups from this company in buildings on every single planet. There obviously isn’t a selection outside of coffee, but you can at least sell your aid items here.
Every Shop in Trade Tower
Kore Kinetics
This is a very expensive shop for guns we hadn’t found anywhere else. If you’ve been collecting plenty of .50 MI ammo, the guns here might be worth it to you.
Every Shop in Neon Ebbside
Chunks
Similarly to Terrabrew, you’ve probably seen Chunks packaging all over the place, so you know the kind of selection they will have.
Euphorika
A bar that is slightly toned down when compared to the Astral Lounge. As you might expect, they sell plenty of alcohol if you’re into that sort of thing.
Every Shop in Neon Underbelly
Offworld Eats
The dingy area of Neon doesn’t have much to offer, but there is this different food merchant than you might be used to.
Quikshop
The Quikshop is a little tiny room with a vending machine, but the merchant inside will still sell you aid items.
Xenofresh Seafood
If you don’t want to go to Chunks or Offworld Eats, this is your only remaining option.
If you find yourself in Neon City with credits burning a hole in your pocket, this should help you find just where to spend them. For more Starfield shop and item guides, be sure to check out our links below.