Where to Find Neon in Starfield

Starfield comes equipped with a massive star map filled with locations you can visit, all with their various perks and quirks. One city that you may hear characters talking about is Neon, which also might ring a bell if you chose the Neon Street Rat as one of your traits. If you’re looking to find this lawless concrete jungle for yourself, here’s how to find Neon in Starfield.

What Star System Can You Find Neon In?

If you’re looking for the city of Neon, you’re gonna have to make your way over to the Volii system, and you’re going to want to go to the planet Volii Alpha. To find the Volii system, you’ll have to make your way across the Starmap to the right of Olympus and Aranae. Depending on where you’ve already been, you might need to make the jump to somewhere like Olympus first so that you can bounce your way over to Volii from there.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Once you make your way to Volii, set your course to Volii Alpha, the second planet from the star. Your ship will be scanned by security before you can put it down on the stormy planet, but then you’ll be able to make your way through to the city as long as you’ve got no contraband to be worried about.

Once you’ve made it through the gates and to the sparkling streets of Neon, you’ll be met with a couple different places to go from there, depending on what your business is in the city. You can stick to the main Neon Hub where there’s plenty of shops and corporations you can hit up, or you can take a walk to Ebbside to get an idea of what the seedier side of town looks like.

Also keep in mind, the Neon Street Rat trait will be likely the most helpful while you’re in Neon, because you’ll have a solid background for knowing your way around the ins and outs of the city. Characters will have more confidence in you based on the things you’re able to bring up from your past and who you know.

That’s really all there is to finding Neon in Starfield. The Starmap is pretty easy to navigate once you’ve got a system already logged, but if you haven’t been there yet, you’ll just have to hopscotch your way from one star to the next. If you need more guides in Starfield for side quests or factions, keep checking back here.