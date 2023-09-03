How to Complete a Xenofresh Shift & Make Aurora in Starfield

Not every quest in Starfield requires you to go in guns blazing and start blastin’. Some of these quests require a little finesse, such as dressing up as a factory employee and earning an honest day’s work by working a shift. Here’s how to complete a Xenofresh shift in Starfield.

Starfield Supply Lines Quest Guide

Once you arrive on the planet Neon in Starfield, you’ll meet Neshar, who sets you down a chain of quests that eventually leads you to Yannick, a businessman who needs some contraband to keep producing his manufactured drink, Blend. To do this, you’ll need to go undercover at Xenofresh and complete shifts while making contact with your supplier there.

It can be easy to miss out on what you’re supposed to do, especially since the instructions fly by pretty quickly.

Essentially, once the shift starts, head to the supply line on the left side of the room and grab all the materials.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Next, interact with the Pharmaceutical Lab next to it to craft Aurora.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Finally, head to the end of the room and put the Aurora into the box, then go back to the supply line to repeat the process.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

You’re told that if you do this fast enough, you may receive bonus Credits. However, in all of our attempts, we’ve never received the bonus, and it seems likely that the game might just be messing with you, especially considering how poorly Xenofresh treats its workers. Once you’ve run through this process three times, the shift will be completed, and you’ll be paid a small amount of Credits.

And that’s how to complete a shift at Xenofresh and craft Aurora in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.