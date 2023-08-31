How to Remove Traits in Starfield

One of the most appealing aspects of Bethesda’s Starfield has been the wealth of character customization options. Part of that is ‘Traits’, which can actually be removed after being chosen. Here’s how to do just that.

The incredible amount of character customization options for your Starfield Spacefarer makes it pretty easy to design a protagonist who reflects you, your playstyle and your brand of exploration.

A big aspect of players’ Spacefarers is their traits, with up to three able to be added to your character. They represent a characteristic or attribute of your character, often related to their upbringing or occupation.

While they offer tangible bonuses, they’re balanced out by drawbacks. For example, the ‘Raised Enlightened’ trait allows players to access a special chest in New Atlantis but removes access to the Sanctum Universum chest. Their drawbacks are the main reason players might want to get rid of them after they’ve been equipped.

Thankfully, Bethesda have implemented a way in which players can remove traits if they no longer want them. Whether that’s because the negatives outweigh the positives or players want to tweak the benefits their character reaps, the first thing you need to do is head for a doctor or medical facility.

Removing Traits in Starfield

To remove a trait, go to a Doctor at a Medical Facility, such as Alexei Lebedev at Reliant Medical in New Atlantis. Speak to the Doctor, and you can select the option of ‘[Remove Terra Firma – 10000 Credits] I’d like to get the procedure.’

The name of the trait in this dialog option will be different depending on what traits you have equipped.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

It’s pretty costly to do so, but it does free up a trait space so players can choose another trait they think is more worthwhile. Because of the cost involved, it’s sensible to be careful when selecting your traits. There’s no point wasting 10,000 credits multiple times, even if you happen to come across huge amounts of them as you explore.

That’s everything to know about removing traits in Starfield. Have a look at the content below for everything else Bethesda and Starfield.