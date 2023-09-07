Should You Choose UC Sysdef or Crimson Fleet in Starfield? Answered

There are a handful of factions you can join up with in the universe of Starfield, and we absolutely recommend checking them out, as the faction questlines provide some of the game’s very best narrative content. One of these questlines puts you right in the middle of UC Sysdef and the Crimson Fleet, and while you spend a considerable amount of time toeing the line between the two as a double agent, you’ll eventually have to pick a side. Here are the benefits of picking either UC Sysdef or Crimson Fleet in Starfield.

Benefits of Choosing UC Sysdef in Starfield

Towards the end of the questline, you’ll start a mission called Eye of the Storm. At this point, you’ll be forced to finally pick between UC Sysdef and Crimson Fleet in Starfield. If you choose to side with UC Sysdef, here are the rewards you’ll receive:

250,000 Credits

Access to The Vigilance

Increased approval and affection from Constellation members and companions

If you pick UC Sysdef, you’ll need to attack The Key by taking out enemy ships before boarding and fighting your way to their leader. At that point, you can either kill Delgado or persuade him to see reason and get him to turn himself in.

Benefits of Choosing Crimson Fleet in Starfield

If you pick Crimson Fleet, however, you’ll need to defend The Key from UC Sysdef. How tough this mission is will depend on how you’ve performed as a double agent throughout the questline. For instance, if you’ve been very diligent about reporting all your findings to UC Sysdef, you’ll have a much harder time holding off the attack.

After defending The Key, you can then board The Vigilance to wipe out the entire crew. You’ll also need to kill Commander Ikande. Here are the rewards you get for siding with Crimson Fleet:

250,000 Credits

Access to The Key

No more attacks from Crimson Fleet ships and pirates

Should You Choose UC Sysdef or Crimson Fleet?

With all that in mind, we believe that siding with Crimson Fleet is the superior choice in this mission in Starfield. The Key gives you access to more vendors and shops than The Vigilance, and most notably, you no longer have to worry about pirate ambushes when you’re exploring the world.

And that's our take on whether you should pick UC Sysdef or Crimson Fleet in Starfield.