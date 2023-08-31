Who Are Constellation in Starfield? Lore Explained

As players work their way through Starfield’s narrative and explore the galaxy, they’re bound to come across Constellation. But who are they, what do they do and how do they fit into the Starfield lore Bethesda have created?

Constellation in Starfield Explained

In Starfield’s lore, Constellation is an organization dedicated to exploring the galaxy and acquiring as much information about it as possible.

The character controlled by players in Starfield goes on to become a member of Constellation, tasked with exploring planets, acquiring valuable information and progressing the company’s interests. Specifically, the discovery of an alien artifact around 2310 gave the company renewed purpose, seeking out mysterious objects and studying them.

They are based at The Lodge, a point of interest in New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. It was founded in 2275 by Sebastian Banks, approximately 55 years prior to the events of Starfield.

At the point players join the narrative, Constellation has fallen a long way from its proverbial heyday. Many residents of the galaxy don’t even know it remains active, with many of its activities occurring in the backdrop to the galaxy’s main conflict.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That’s between two warring factions, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, who engaged in a bloody Colony War in the early 24th century. They are experiencing a period of turbulent peace in which the Constellation are seeking to balance their interests and further their knowledge.

Many of Starfield’s main characters – like Sarah Morgan (the Chair of the organization), Barrett, Cora Coe, Walter Stroud and more – are part of Constellation. Its icon is shown in the image above, meaning players can identify Constellation members. They have the company’s logo patch on their arm.

That’s everything to know about Constellation in Starfield. Don’t get the in-game organization confused with the Constellation Edition of the game, which is a premium version of the 2023 title that grants early access and a few other bonuses as well.