How Long Starfield Takes To Beat, Explained

Since its reveal and in the buildup to its launch, an awful lot of focus on Starfield has been about the game’s size and scope, with countless planets to explore, systems to fly through and beings to encounter. But just how long does Starfield take to beat?

How Long Is Starfield?

According to Bethesda Director Todd Howard, speaking in a pre-release interview with IGN, Starfield’s main story comes in between 30 and 40 hours in length. That makes it around 20% longer than Bethesda’s most recent titles, like Fallout 4.

While that’s maybe not as long as players anticipated given the clamor over the game’s size (both download and in-game), it does not take into account side-quests, non-integral missions and downright space exploration. When those are considered, we expect the hours of content to rise rapidly, likely coming in over 100 hours.

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Naturally, play time is affected by many different factors. Player skill level will come into the equation in a big way, with better players likely to progress faster.

Similarly, those hellbent on exploring and completing as much of the game as possible will rack up hours in a big way. Those less enamored with exploration and more interested in story progression will come in at the shorter side of a playthrough, likely closer to the 30 or 40 hour mark noted by Howard.

In short, whatever you choose to do in Starfield and however you choose to tackle its epic space narrative, there won’t be a shortage of things to do.

That’s everything to know about Starfield’s length. We’ll be sure to update this article with more details once the game has been out for a while. Only by playing and completing Starfield will you really know how long it took to beat.