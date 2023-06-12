How to Get Starfield Early Access

Bethesda

Starfield Direct on June 11 gave players their most in-depth look yet at Bethesda’s upcoming space epic. While not every detail is confirmed, players want to know how they can drop into Starfield as early as possible when it launches. Here’s everything to know about Starfield early access, including how to get it and when it could start.

Ways To Get Starfield Early Access

There are two ways players can guarantee they’ll get early access to Starfield. They are detailed below:

Pre-order the Premium Edition. Pre-order the Constellation Edition.

Both upgraded versions of Starfield will give players early access to the title, as well as more bonuses depending on which you opt for.

Starfield Premium Edition (£89-£99 / $99-$115)

This version of the game, available as a digital or physical copy, grants players:

Starfield base game Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release) Up to 5 days early access Constellation Skin Pack Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The price discrepancies above are due to the game costing different amounts depending on platform. Currently, the Xbox version will cost more than PC. Note that Starfield will be available on day one via Game Pass too.

Purchasing the physical Premium Edition also grants players the following, so long as they have purchased their Starfield copy at a participating retailer:

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Premium Edition Upgrade (£34.99/ $34.99)

There are two versions of this, a physical and digital. It’s ideal if you’ve purchased the Standard Edition but change your mind and decide you want to pay extra, perhaps to opt in for that early access!

These get you all the add ons listed above (note you’ll have to go for the physical version to get the Steelbook Display Case and Constellation Patch), alongside your original Standard Edition base game.

Starfield Constellation Edition (£249.99 / $299.99)

The Constellation Edition, which is only available as a physical copy, grants players all of the Premium Edition’s bonuses, as well as:

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

Image Credit: Bethesda via Twinfinite

When is Starfield Early Access?

Barring any delays, Starfield will launch globally on September 6, 2023. However, early access for Starfield will go live “up to five days” ahead of that date.

We don’t have exact confirmation of early access dates, with Bethesda simply stating that it could begin on September 1. Presumably, they’ve not yet confirmed dates to ensure development and release goes smoothly, and they don’t make promises they cannot keep.

That’s all there is to know about Starfield early access. We’ll have everything covered on Bethesda’s upcoming title, including how character customization will work, so stick with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

