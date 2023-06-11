Starfield Special Edition Will Include the Game’s Special Watch

Image Source: Bethesda

While most players will likely enjoy Starfield purely through Game Pass, there will be a treat for those willing to buy the game’s special edition. It was revealed that players who buy the special Constellation Edition will get a recreation of the character’s Chronomark watch when the game releases on Sept. 6

In the game, the watch is how players get information regarding climate, temperature, and oxygen levels. On your actual wrist, you can link it to your phone and use it as a smartwatch that will track certain things about you. Based on the picture, the watch will track things like acceleration, gravity, pressure, temperature, and magnetic field. As crazy as this sounds, it’s pretty much like owning the Starfield version of the Pip-Boy.

Image Source: Bethesda

As for the whole contents of the special “Constellation Edition,” buyers will also get the special watch case, the Constellation patch, a steelbook case for the game, and a digital download copy of Starfield. The watch case is unique in that it was designed based on containers Apollo astronauts used to transport moon rocks. Thus, it isn’t simply a box but a remade piece of history with its own special locking mechanism to keep the Chronomark watch safe.

As expected, this edition also includes five days of early access as well as the Shattered Space first story expansion DLC, Constellation Skin Pack DLC, and a digital copy of the soundtrack and art book. The Starfield Direct didn’t mention prices, but current rumors place this around $300.

Image Source: Bethesda

Anyone slightly less willing to pay that much can pick up the Digital Premium edition that includes just the DLC. Both editions will include the Old Mars skin pack that comes with pre-ordering the base game. As said, nothing is stopping you from enjoying Starfield as part of your normal Game Pass subscription if you don’t want to spend any extra money.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts