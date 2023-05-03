Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct Livestream for Next Month

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games Showcase will take place next month on Sunday, June 11th at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST, with the Starfield Direct livestream set to take place immediately afterwards.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase will give players “some new surprises and first-looks” from the publisher’s first-party studios, as well as its creative partners around the world. The livestream’s aim will be to give fans an idea of what’s coming to Xbox, PC and the Game Pass subscription service in the near future.

Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

Immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase finished, a Starfield Direct livestream will begin. This will give players a sizable chunk of “new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.”

Splicing Starfield into its own livestream means we can hopefully expect around 90 minutes of trailers and announcements on other games. If I were to hazard a guess, Turn10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport and Playground Games’ Fable are likely to pop up during the Xbox Games Showcase, and we might even see what’s next from the Gears series, too. Though a mere reveal trailer is more likely than a full-blown gameplay reveal of that for the time being.

Starfield is set to release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6. The game will feature over 1000 planets to explore, including ones in planet Earth’s own solar system. Factions will occupy different planets as they try and stake a claim on their rare resources, so be prepared to be battling it out with human enemies as well as all manner of alien creatures, too.

