Starfield Download and Install Size, Explained

Video games fans across the world are gearing up for the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield, with the 2023 title set up to be one of the biggest and most spectacular releases in recent memory. But just how big is Starfield? Here are the details on download size and installation.

Starfield Download Size

There are two different download sizes for Starfield depending on the platform you’re playing on.

There isn’t a PlayStation version, with the game being exclusive to Xbox and PC. This is because Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, are owned by Microsoft.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a big game and will take up considerable space on users’ hardware. The devs confirmed that the game will be at least 125 GB and, with the game available for preload on Xbox and PC, we know exactly how big it will be on each. The confirmed download sizes are as follows:

Xbox Series X|S – 126.1 GB

PC – 139.9 GB

Needless to say, that’s a lot of space you’ll need to download it. It’s over four times larger than Bethesda’s Fallout 4, which came in around 30 GB in size.

Image Credit: Twinfinite

Thankfully, the game is available for preload on Xbox and is available to preload on PC via the Xbox app too. If you’re looking to play the game via Steam, preloading on the platform will begin on August 30. This means you don’t need to wait until its launch day and then face a painful delay as it downloads. Instead, you can dive right into exploring the galaxy when it unlocks in early September.

It’s probably worth checking whether you have space in your games library for Starfield and get it downloaded as soon as possible. That way, there won’t be any issues when it goes live.

That’s everything to say about Starfield’s download size and install. It’s set to be one of the biggest – and hopefully best – games of recent years. Naturally, we’ll have it all covered here at Twinfinite.