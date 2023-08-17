Starfield Preload & Unlock Times Explained

Starfield is one of, if not the most highly anticipated video game releases of 2023, and it’s finally upon us. If you’re looking to get the game digitally, here’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s preload and unlock times.

When Can You Start Preloading Starfield?

Starfield will be available on Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam, and it’s worth noting that the preload dates and times are different depending on which platform you’re playing on.

If you’re on Xbox or Windows 10, you’ll be able to start preloading Starfield on Aug. 17. On the other hand, if you’re planning on getting the game on Steam instead, you’ll only be able to start preloading on Aug. 30. Ultimately, this isn’t really that big of a deal, as the game only officially releases on Sept. 6, so even if you’re getting the game on Steam, you’ll still have plenty of time to get the preload going before launch day.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 16, 2023

As for what time specifically the preloads will be available, neither Bethesda nor Xbox have stated an unlock time, but you can probably expect preloads to start at around 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Starfield Download and Install Size

Finally, it’s also worth noting that Starfield will weigh in at around 125GB on both PC and Xbox. With that in mind, you’ll definitely want to preload the game if you’re planning on jumping in right when it launches at midnight on Sept. 6.

That’s all you need to know about Starfield’s preload and unlock times on PC and Xbox. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.