Is Starfield an Xbox Exclusive? Answered

Bethesda’s Starfield is among the biggest and most anticipated titles in recent memory. The space epic promises over 1,000 planets and even consulted with NASA to make the galaxy realistic. But is Starfield an Xbox exclusive or will it be coming to PlayStation consoles too?

Is Starfield Exclusive to Xbox?

Yes, Starfield is Xbox exclusive. It will be releasing on the Xbox Series X/S when it launches on September 6, 2023.

Bethesda, the studio behind Starfield, is part of a wider group called ZeniMax. Microsoft purchased ZeniMax in 2021, so it’s no surprise that Starfield is set to be an Xbox exclusive (despite the fact Microsoft insist it continues to operate as an entirely separate company).

There are ways to procure early access, but it’ll be available from Day One on Xbox Game Pass, the console’s subscription service that provides access to a plethora of titles.

Is Starfield Coming to PlayStation or Other Platforms?

Because it’s an Xbox exclusive, Starfield will not be coming to PlayStation consoles. However, it will be coming to PC at the same time as it launches on Xbox (September 6, 2023).

It’s certainly disappointing news to PlayStation owners, many of whom might have picked up Bethesda’s title if they had the chance. Regardless, the acrimony between Sony and Microsoft, largely against the backdrop of Microsoft’s attempts to acquire Activision-Blizzard, almost guarantees it won’t be made available on PlayStation consoles at any point.

Studios that are owned by Microsoft and Sony, like 343 Industries (Xbox) and Naughty Dog (PlayStation), tend to only release their titles as exclusives; see Halo, The Last of Us or Uncharted. So while it’s disappointing that Starfield will not be available to PlayStation owners, it’s also not surprising and is merely a continuation of long-standing trends in the video game world.

The good news is that those who own a PC will be able to pick it up, with Sony and Microsoft not considering computers to be direct rivals in the same way. There is no news on Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch but, like PlayStation, it seems incredibly unlikely.

That’s everything to know about whether Starfield is an Xbox exclusive and if it’ll come to PlayStation consoles. For everything else Starfield, from character customization to gaining help from NASA, stick with us right here.

