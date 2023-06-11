Bethesda Used NASA Data to Create Starfield’s Massive Universe

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

With the oodles of details shared during Starfield Direct, it is certainly an excellent time to be a fan, as a ton of new content and details have been shared about the game. One of the most intriguing details is the real-life inspiration that Bethesda Game Studios used to create the extensive map, implementing NASA data into the fictional universe.

Starfield’s art director, Istvan Pely, discusses the connection between the environmental landscape and the agency’s research as he states, “We studied data from NASA and a multitude of other sources to help us make the world feel believable.”

As a result, the team utilized the data to create planetary atmospheres that you can explore, as well as the placement of biomes based on the planet’s distance from the sun. Therefore, players may learn more about the vast space system, thanks to the real-life influence of NASA.

Pely also discloses the balance between fun and realism in Starfield’s gameplay, where it combines the realistic value of a grounded world and its fictionalized lore. Whenever players leave a planet, they’ll have a chance to begin new adventures, such as meeting strangers in space, an all-out dogfight, and the exploration of derelict ships.

There are undoubtedly more wild adventures you’ll embark on in the intergalactic journey of Starfield, and you can look forward to other interesting facts and tips as the release date approaches.

Starfield will release for Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 6.

