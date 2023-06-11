Starfield Direct Showcases New Planets With Their Own Individual Factions

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Will you stay in the bounds of the law, or adventure out of the realm of safety?

The Starfield Direct showcased plenty of features for Bethesda’s new massive RPG, Starfield, one of which was the scale of different planets that you can travel to. The worlds and characters are all tied together in some way, and the factions will often depend on the physical locations they are from.

The showcase first dove into the particular system of Alpha Centauri, and showcased the process that goes into arriving at different cities and planets. New Atlantis in particular shows off much of the effort that went into the worldbuilding, by giving smaller stories and information to create a story out of what is around you.

The development team went into the amount of work that was put into creating a city at that size and scale, from the buildings themselves, the specialized artwork and the crowds of people roaming the streets. While the environment around you is teeming with detail, it is the characters in that environment that develop the full scale of the game.

The showcase introduces some of the locations and characters who make up the galaxy and the factions that reside among them. New Atlantis looks to serve as the main hub for human civilization in space, Mars’ Cydonia serves as a major mining colony. They also showed some of Akila City, which serves as the capital of the fringe, outlaw systems, the Freestar Collective.

Each location showcases different sections of the galaxy, showing how the characters in the different locations behave based on the locations that they are from. Go to more dangerous locations like Red Mile or the Crimson Fleet Headquarters, and factions will be more hostile than in other, more tame and lawful locations.

These are only some of the locations that were showcased in the Starfield Direct, but there is an entire galaxy to be explored and dealt with. It will be interesting to see how different each faction will turn out to be, or if many of the characters begin to feel repetitious. For now, check back here for more information from the Starfield Direct.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

