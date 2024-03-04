Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes (March 2024)

Looking for the latest Mineral War Tycoon codes? This Roblox hit from TNT Productions is a post-apocalyptic action game where you battle zombies to find the chemicals required to find a cure. Creating your own lab means competing against the undead and other players, so a smattering of codes will help make the grind easier.

All Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes

Mineral War Tycoon Codes (Active)

35k : 800 Crystals and five Artifacts

: 800 Crystals and five Artifacts Meltdown: 600 Crystals

Mineral War Tycoon Codes (Expired)

100k : 500 Crystals

: 500 Crystals Artifacts : 100 Crystals and five Artifacts

: 100 Crystals and five Artifacts Augments : 500 Crystals

: 500 Crystals Meteors : 50 Crystals

: 50 Crystals Expansion: 50 Crystals

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Mineral War Tycoon

Actually making use of coupons in Mineral War Tycoon is a fairly easy process. Best of all, you can do it the instant you boot into the game for the first time. Here’s what to do:

Load into Mineral War Tycoon via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Settings cog icon and scroll down until you see a code redemption text box.

Paste a code from our list into the box and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory and pop-up messages to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes?

There are two main places to look for new codes: the game’s X page and Discord server. The former is arguably the most reliable platform, with codes shared alongside patch notes for each main update. There are a few dedicated Mineral War Tycoon channels on the Discord too, but it’s the ‘mtw-announcements’ channel to check for new codes.

Elsewhere there’s a Roblox group to join, but there doesn’t seem to be any specific coupons there. Instead, simply bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll update our list the instant new freebies land.

Why Are My Roblox Mineral War Tycoon Codes Not Working?

If you’re attempting to redeem a coupon in Mineral War Tycoon and it isn’t working, there could be a few reasons behind it. The most likely scenario is that the coupon in question has expired. This is quite common for the game, as most codes disappear when new ones land. The only remedy here is to redeem each one as soon as you spot it.

Failing that, we recommend ensuring you’re inputting a code correctly. Most Roblox codes are very precise with formatting, so you need the capitalization, numbers, and spacing to be exactly correct.

What is Mineral War Tycoon?

Like a Roblox version of The Last of Us, Mineral War Tycoon tasks you with fighting off undead zombie hordes. There’s a secondary objective though, as you gradually collect resources to build a laboratory to develop a cure. As Roblox games go, it’s one of the deepest out there.

That’s all for this guide! For more freebies, redeem the latest Project Baki 3 codes and Anime Fighters Simulator codes. We’ve also got a Toilet Tower Defense value list and all shiny relic locations in Pet Sim 99.