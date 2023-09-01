How to Dock & Board Enemy Ships in Starfield

Bethesda know what the people want; which is to be able to travel through space and get all the loot. What the people also want is to be able to board enemy ships like a boss… and get loot. So, with that being said, here is how to dock and board enemy ships to get all those goodies!

Docking and Boarding Enemy Ships in Starfield

In order to board an enemy’s ship, you will first need to attack and best it in space combat (you can’t just have reward with no risk!)

Firstly, you will need to destroy their grav jump functionality. You will know when you have done this as an icon saying GRV will appear on the targeted ship. After this, you can then approach the ship. Press A to select the ship, and then press X to be able to dock it.

Once you have done this you will be able to gain access and board the ship.

Grav jumping is basically akin to going into hyperspeed, so by destroying the enemy’s ability to do this, you essentially stop them from being able to escape.

Docking and boarding ships will no doubt be how you spend a lot of your hours in Starfield. It is currently calculated that with all of the content taken into account, the game could easily run over 100 hours in playtime.

Not to mention, there are over 1,000 planets in the game. So, we’re sure you’ll be running into a lot of enemy vessels. Have fun!