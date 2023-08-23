All Companions in Starfield & Their Skills We’ve Seen So Far

The endless ocean of space can be a lonely place, so it only makes sense to bring some pals along for the ride. And in Bethesda Game Studios’ much anticipated sci-fi IP, there are plenty of options to rope in some friendos to help you on your planet-hopping adventure. So, for those curious as to who all the companions in Starfield are and what skills they each offer, here’s everything you need to know.

Starfield – All Companions and Their Skills

Adoring Fan

Oblivion‘s incredibly annoying Adoring Fan went on to become a meme back in the day, so it’s only right that the Maryland-based studio included some sort of ode to the irritating fella. In fact, his inclusion amounts to more than a mere easter egg, as he’s unlockable via one of the game’s opening Traits: Hero Worshipped.

Skills:

Scavenging (Rank 1)

Concealment (Rank 1)

Weight Lifting (Rank 2)

Barrett

Barrett is a pretty likeable chap who you’ll stumble across early in your interstellar adventure. While he’s a member of the Constellation organization — one of the more peaceful core factions in the game — he’s also a devout explorer who gifts you a special watch, which functions as your in-game HUD.

Skills:

Gastronomy (Rank 1)

Robotics (Rank 2)

Particle Beam Weapon Systems (Rank 3)

Starship Engineering (Rank 4)

Heller

Heller is quite a mysterious character and we’re yet to see how he fits into the overarching narrative of Starfield. If we had to guess, he could be a space miner you meet on your travels by virtue of his Geology and Outpost Engineering skills.

Skills:

Geology (Rank 1)

Outpost Engineering (Rank 3)

Marika Boros

Another mysterious companion, we’re a little unsure how Marika Boros will be introduced into the plot. However, her skills are undoubtedly very combat-focused, so she appears to be a formidable force to have on your team.

Skills:

Shotgun Certification (Rank 1)

Particle Beam Weapon Systems (Rank 1)

Ballistics (Rank 2)

Sam Coe

Everyone loves a good ol’ space cowboy, and Sam Coe fits the bill perfectly. With his stetson hat, grizzled stubbly beard, and his leather jacket, Coe is a member of the Freestar Collective, which are basically — you guessed it! — a bunch of Space Cowboys trying to keep the intergalactic peace in Starfield. Yee-haw!

Skills:

Geology (Rank 1)

Payloads (Rank 2)

Rifle Certification (Rank 3)

Piloting (Rank 4)

Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation, and a headstrong addition to your crew. With her Leadership skill, she’s able to help your team bond together at a faster rate than normal. In addition, her Lasers skill gives you a boost in ship to ship space combat.

Skills:

Botany (Rank 1)

Leadership (Rank 2)

Lasers (Rank 3)

Astrodynamics (Rank 4)

Vasco

Right now, we’re unsure how Vasco will fit into the main story, and we haven’t yet seen what skills this robot companion has to offer. Still, if you’re looking for a robotic sidekick to join you on your journey a ‘la C-3PO or Johnny 5, then Vasco’s your closest bet.

Skills: n/a

And on that note, we conclude our guide on all the companions in Starfield and what skills they each offer. For more, here's the game's download and install size.