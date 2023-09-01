Every Ammo Type & What Weapons Use Them in Starfield

There are plenty of guns in Starfield for players to enjoy, but that also means there are just as many ammo types to manage and remember. The game offers plenty of quick slots to arrange your weapons as you want them, and doing so by ammo type is a great choice. For a helping hand, we’ve gathered this list of ammo types and their related weaponry that you can always cross-reference.
All Starfield Ammo Types
Pirates may only carry two types of weapons when you first get started. As you venture out, though, Human Outposts carry varied inventory to find some of the weapons we have listed below.
.27 Caliber
Weapons:
- Rattler
- Sidestar
.43 MI
Weapons:
- Magshot
.43 Ultramag
Weapons:
- Regulator
- Urban Eagle
.50 Caliber
Weapons:
- Hard Target
- Lawgiver
.50 MI Array
Weapons:
- Magshear
1.5KV LZR Cartridge
Weapons:
- Ember
- Solstice
11mm Caseless
Weapons:
- AA-99
- Drum Beat
- Tombstone
15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell
Weapons:
- Experiment A-7
- Pacifier
3KV LZR Cartridge
Weapons:
- Equinox
6.5mm CT
If you regularly encounter pirates, you will build up plenty of this ammo type, so with a decent Maelstrom, fights should be much easier.
Weapons:
- Kraken
- Maelstrom
6mm MI
Weapons:
- Magpulse
- Magsniper
7.5mm
Weapons:
- Razorback
7.62mm
Weapons:
- Old Earth Assault Rifle
7.77mm Caseless
This is one of the most versatile ammo types and probably the one you will use the most, as the first weapon you get is an Eon pistol.
Weapons:
- Advanced Grendel
- Beowulf
- Eon
- Grendel
- Kodama
9x39mm
Weapons:
- Old Earth Hunting Rifle
Caseless Shotgun Shell
Weapons:
- Coachman
Heavy Fuse
Weapons:
- Eternity’s Gate
Light Fuse
Weapons:
- Novalight
- Va’Ruun Starshard
As there is a ton to see and do in Starfield, this ammo and weapon guide is still a work in progress. For more skill and weapon guides, check out our links below.