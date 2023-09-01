Guides

Every Ammo Type & What Weapons Use Them in Starfield

Keep track of what ammo goes with which gun.

There are plenty of guns in Starfield for players to enjoy, but that also means there are just as many ammo types to manage and remember. The game offers plenty of quick slots to arrange your weapons as you want them, and doing so by ammo type is a great choice. For a helping hand, we’ve gathered this list of ammo types and their related weaponry that you can always cross-reference.

All Starfield Ammo Types

Pirates may only carry two types of weapons when you first get started. As you venture out, though, Human Outposts carry varied inventory to find some of the weapons we have listed below.

.27 Caliber

Weapons:

  • Rattler
  • Sidestar
.43 MI

Weapons:

  • Magshot

.43 Ultramag

Weapons:

  • Regulator
  • Urban Eagle

.50 Caliber

Weapons:

  • Hard Target
  • Lawgiver

.50 MI Array

Weapons:

  • Magshear

1.5KV LZR Cartridge

Weapons:

  • Ember
  • Solstice

11mm Caseless

Weapons:

  • AA-99
  • Drum Beat
  • Tombstone

15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell

Weapons:

  • Experiment A-7
  • Pacifier

3KV LZR Cartridge

Weapons:

  • Equinox

6.5mm CT

If you regularly encounter pirates, you will build up plenty of this ammo type, so with a decent Maelstrom, fights should be much easier.

Weapons:

  • Kraken
  • Maelstrom

6mm MI

Weapons:

  • Magpulse
  • Magsniper

7.5mm

Weapons:

  • Razorback

7.62mm

Weapons:

  • Old Earth Assault Rifle

7.77mm Caseless

This is one of the most versatile ammo types and probably the one you will use the most, as the first weapon you get is an Eon pistol.

Weapons:

  • Advanced Grendel
  • Beowulf
  • Eon
  • Grendel
  • Kodama

9x39mm

Weapons:

  • Old Earth Hunting Rifle

Caseless Shotgun Shell

Weapons:

  • Coachman

Heavy Fuse

Weapons:

  • Eternity’s Gate

Light Fuse

Weapons:

  • Novalight
  • Va’Ruun Starshard

As there is a ton to see and do in Starfield, this ammo and weapon guide is still a work in progress. For more skill and weapon guides, check out our links below.

