All Starfield Ship Services Technician Locations

Keeping our ship optimized to your current game level can be tricky. Your best way to do this is to keep track of all Ship Services Technicians in the game and visit them on a regular basis when you feel you need a tune-up. They seem to be confined to main city locations, which helps, but it’s a wide galaxy, and you can sometimes easily miss them.

Where to Find All Ship Services Technicians in Starfield

There are nine technicians spread across Starfield. Each offers the same services of repairing your ship for 1,000 Credits, selling you new upgrades, or selling new ships.

Akila City

Head to the Cheyenne system that forms a triangle with the Narion and Olympus systems.

The planet Akila should be easy to spot, and you’ll want to pick the Akila City landing spot. Upon landing, head under the Welcome to Akila City sign, and the Ship Services building will be directly ahead.

They offered up only four ships from A to C-class. As for upgrades, they had some usual choices for shields and reactors.

Cydonia

You can find this in the Sol system, which might seem rather familiar. If you haven’t found it yet, it’s just a short jump away from Alpha Centauri.

Cydonia is a city on Mars, and you can find the technician at the Ship Services building to the left of the entrance to the Central Hub.

This technician sells a mix of A and B-class ships. As for upgrades, they are kind of weak; not much besides standard engines and grav drives.

The Den

Fittingly, you’ll find this technician inside the Wolf system, which is right in the middle of the Alpha Centauri, Narion, and Sol systems.

Once inside the system, The Den is actually a station, but it is found orbiting the Planet Chthonia. As with any of these, you’ll want to hail before attempting to dock. Fortunately, the technician is right in front of you when you board the station.

Unlike other technicians, this one doesn’t actually sell ships. Otherwise, the upgrades available aren’t much different from similar places.

Gagarin

The interesting thing here is that Gagarin is in the same system as Jemison and New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri), so players might often overlook this one.

With Gagarin highlighted, choose the Gagarin Landing spot to touch down on the planet. Don’t bother looking for a Ship Services building, as this technician is standing by the Trade Authority kiosk on the edge of the landing area.

Out of the five ships sold, most are B-class, but the A-class options are rather formidable, even compared to the Razorleaf. Besides those ships, there’s not much to bring you out to this technician, as the upgrades aren’t all that great.

Hopetown

Oddly enough, this system that you’ll find this one, Valo, is just about right on top of the Narion system.

When inside the system, zoom into the planet Polvo, and you’re looking for the Hopetown landing spot. You can’t really miss this technician as they are right at the exit of the landing area before you head into Hopetown proper.

Hopetown has seven ships for sale, which is tied for the most of any dealer on this list. The upgrade section is a little more sparse, with the usual shield and reactor offerings.

Neon

While many of these seem to cluster close to Alpha Centauri, the Volii system is a little ways off.

Inside this system will be the planet Volii Alpha, which houses the city we are looking for, Neon. As with Hopetown and Gregarin, the technician is right on the landing pad. However, they are actually in a Ship Services Building.

While there is a decent ship selection, the upgrade choices aren’t all that different from any of the above technicians’.

New Atlantis

This is likely to be the first technician you ever find, as it is on the first planet you visit after the tutorial, Jemison. We’ll first need to travel back to the same system as Gargarin, Alpha Centauri.

When you select Jemison, make sure you specifically pick the New Atlantis landing zone, as it will let you exit your ship right onto the landing area. The technician will be just about right in front of you when you leave your ship.

For essentially being the starter technician, there is still a nice set of A-class ships on offer. The upgrades are more in line with what you might expect, with somewhat meager choices.

Paradiso

If you thought Neon was pretty far out, this will take you to the furthest system of this whole list. Fortunately, the last two locations are both within this system. However, the boring naming convention for the Pirrima system makes this a little confusing.

Paradiso is part of Porrimo II, which is in the lower right of the system. On the bright side, the technician won’t be that far from your ship once you get out. He’ll be somewhere around the Trade Authority kiosk.

Despite how extravagant Paradiso feels, don’t get your hopes up for the ship upgrades. However, if you are in the market for a ship, there are the same number of options as on Hopetown, which gives plenty of variety.

Red Mile

If you want a second opinion on your ship, you don’t even have to leave the Porrima system.

From the system map, navigate up to Porrima III and land at Red Mile. As this planet is freezing cold, don’t expect the technician to be as easy to reach as the rest. Instead, you’ll have to go into the airlock ahead into Red Mile proper.

Inside is an actual reception area with a desk that says Ship Services, but to actually find the technician, you will have to go into the office and speak to Lon Anderssen. It’s a little strange that this is the only technician with an actual name. However, the oddities stop there as otherwise, this place offers the expected upgrades. Though there are also seven ships here to purchase, so at least one might stick out as worth the massive price.

If you’re ever in a tight spot, we hope you’ll refer back to these Ship Technician locations, and they’ll help you out. For more Starfield guides to help you find the best ship or better upgrades, check out our links below.