Among the many different discoveries one might make in Starfield, there are certain secrets that are immensely more rewarding than others. When it comes to loot, perhaps nothing beats getting a brand-new suit and a spanking new spacecraft, and if that sounds like something up the alley, you are in the right place. This guide on how to get the Razorleaf ship in Starfield will show the way.

Getting the Razorleaf in Starfield

Before getting the side quest proper that will lead to the legendary ship in Starfield, players must have done a few other things first. This includes:

Start the Old Neighborhood quest.

Travel to the Nova Galactic Staryard and eliminate the Spacers.

Loot the Spacers for a Secret Outpost Note.

With the note in hand, the game will trigger the Mantis side quest, which will lead to the Razorleaf at the end of it all.

The Mantis Side Quest in Starfield

Next, players will have to find the Secret Outpost as outlined in the note. This will lead to the Denebola I-B System. Once at the correct location, enter the facility and prepare for some strong resistance in the underground base.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Eventually, players will enter a room that has a floor puzzle that requires the right sequence of letters. The solution can be found by checking the defeated Spacers for a voice log, which will reveal the answer to deactivate the turrets. To save you some time, the right solution is TYRANNIS, so walk over the letters on the floor to solve this puzzle.

From the puzzle room, enter the next one and this is where players can obtain the two valuable rewards as part of the side quest. The first is the Incendiary Mantis Space Suit that is in a brightly lit case, and to get the Razorleaf ship, use the terminal at the bottom of the platform to move it out onto the surface.

After doing so, exit the outpost to the landing strip to grab yourself a shiny new spacecraft.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Now that you know everything about how to get the Razorleaf ship in Starfield, you are ready for even more adventures.