If there’s one thing that I absolutely hate about Starfield, it’s the poor tutorialization and the game’s failure to explain some truly basic mechanics, like crafting and what you need for it. If you’re finding yourself hitting roadblocks while crafting and modding, we’re here to help. Here’s how to unlock Muzzle Mods in Starfield.

What Is Muzzle Mods in Starfield

When you first arrive at the Lodge in Starfield, you’ll quickly find your first weapon workbench, which allows you to attach various mods to your guns. However, you’ll also quickly find that your options are very limited. While you might have the necessary materials to craft and install the mod, you might be lacking in some other strange requirement, like Muzzle Mods.

Muzzle Mods is a form of research you need to complete before you’re able to craft more advanced mods to be installed on your weapons.

How to Unlock Muzzle Mods

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To complete your Muzzle Mods research, head back to your ship and interact with the Research Station. Under the Weaponry tab, you’ll find Muzzle Mods I, where you can consume the required materials to complete your research. You’ll need the following materials for this:

Titanium x5

Tungsten x10

Sealant x5

In addition to that, you also need to have at least one point in the Weapon Engineering skill via the skill tree. Each time you level up in Starfield, you’ll gain a skill point, which you can then invest into any of your skills on the tree. Put a point in Weapon Engineering, and then you’ll be able to complete your Muzzle Mods research.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll then unlock a whole bunch of mods you can start crafting and installing on your weapons. Of course, there are even more Muzzle Mods tiers to unlock, so don’t sleep on the Research Station.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock Muzzle Mods in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.