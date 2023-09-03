Guides

Where to Buy Resources in Starfield

Time to get resourceful.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Your space-faring journey across the stars is fraught with danger at every turn, so being prepared is a surefire way of surviving and enduring. This not only means staying stocked up on med packs and weapons, but also handy resources that you can use to craft additional boons as well. So, if you’re wondering where to buy resources in Starfield, here’s what you’ll want to know.

Best Places to Buy Resources in Starfield

There are plenty of places to buy items in Starfield, though it’s important to note that in general, merchants only buy and sell items in what they specialise in. For instance, you’ll only be able to buy and sell Aid items in clinics like Reliant Medical stores and you’ll only be able to buy and sell Apparel in clothing shops like Eit Clothing on Jemison.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Specifically, if you’re on the hunt to buy and sell resources, these stores are our top recommendations:

  • Jemison Mercantile – Space Port in New Atlantis, Planet Jemison, Alpha Centauri System
  • UC Exchange – Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System
  • Jane’s Goods – Cydonia, Planet Mars, Sol System
  • Midtown Minerals – Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System
  • Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City, Planet Akila, Cheyenne System
Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

What Are Resources Used For?

Essentially, resources can be used to craft mods for your weapons and spacesuits, cook food items at a cooking station, as well as craft buildings for your Outposts. Additionally, researching new projects like Helmet Mods or Pack Mods also require resources when using a Research Laboratory.

In short, they’re a very useful commodity that boast multiple purposes. In other words, don’t forget to mine some minerals with your Cutter, when you get the opportunity as it’ll pay dividends in the long run.

And with that, we conclude our guide on where to buy resources in Starfield. For more, here’s how to make money fast and how to level up fast. Alternatively, why not take a gander at our related coverage down below before you go.

