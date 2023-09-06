Starfield: All Shops in New Atlantis

The first major city you come across in Starfield is the bright and shiny beacon that is New Atlantis, located in the heart of Jemison. It presents itself as a vibrant welcome mat to the player, full of places to see, quests to embark on, and many places to shop for just about every need you have. Granted, it can be a bit tricky to figure exactly where all those shops are around the city, so we’ve put together a handy guide for all of the shops found in Atlantis.

Every Shop in New Atlantis & What They Sell

Let’s face it, the game’s local map system is not the most helpful when it comes to figuring out clear directions around a city like New Atlantis, and where exactly certain places are. You can fast travel between districts, but otherwise you’re largely on your own for figuring out and remembering where shops are. That’s where we come in, and we’ve categorized all of the city’s shops by the district they’re located in or around, including down in The Well, along with the types of items and/or services they all sell.

There are a number of hotels and residential towers in New Atlantis as well, but those are not included in the list.

All Shops in the Commercial District (& What They Sell)

The Viewport

The Viewport is the closest shop to the Space Port on the fringes of the Commercial District. What It Sells: It functions as both a cozy bar stop and a convenient recruitment center, where you can hire potential crewmates with all types of skills who are looking for work.

Jemison Mercantile

Jemison Mercantile is located directly next to The Viewport, denoted by the giant ‘J.M.’ above its doors. What It Sells: The premier general store of New Atlantis, it sells a wide variety of items, from weapons and ammo to spacesuit gear, apparel, aid, and resources.

Terrabrew Coffee

Terrabrew Coffee is right around the corner from Jemison Mercantile, with a walk-in coffee shop as well as a large outdoor terrace behind it where you also can order, via the kiosks or the person behind the counter. What It Sells: As one can guess, Terrabrew is essentially the Starbucks of Starfield, and specializes in all different kinds of coffee drinks that can provide a small bit of health and various temporary buffs.

Whetstone

Head up the catwalk located right behind the Terrabrew Coffee outdoor terrace and you’ll find Whetstone straight ahead. What It Sells: The Whetstone is a fine dining restaurant that sells high-quality food and drink items, particularly wines, cocktails, and steak dinners that all provide substantial temporary buffs, from increased Persuasion skills to Damage Resistance. Many of them are quite pricey though, so be careful what you buy.

Enhance!

While it’s plastered on ad signs across the entire city, Enhance! is located in the Commercial District, between Infinity LTD and the Outland Shop. It doesn’t have a sign on the outside of the building, so make sure you don’t overlook it. What It Sells: Enhance! allows you to recreate the physical look of your character just as you did during the initial creation process at the start of the game. You CANNOT change your traits or background. It costs 500 Credits each time.

Outland

Outland is directly to the right of Enhance! in the Commercial District. It has a giant brass sign overhead, so it’s pretty hard to miss. What It Sells: Outland sells a variety of weapons, space gear, and apparel items.

UC Distribution Center

The UC Distribution Center is located directly across the plaza from Outland, as its own standalone building. What It Sells: The vendor inside sells another decent variety of items, though specializes mostly in crafting resources.

Aphelion Realty

Aphelion Realty is located on the on northern fringe of the Commercial District, right next to the Embassy District where you’ll find locales such as Sanctum Universum and the Freestar Collective Embassy. What It Sells: As its name suggests, it’s the primary real estate office of New Atlantis, where you can purchase property within the city. However, you must be a certified UC Citizen to be eligible. You can kick off that process by joining the UC Vanguard.

All Shops in the Residential District (& What They Sell)

Dawn’s Roost

The Dawn’s Roost is located inside the main lobby of the Pioneer Tower skyscraper on the southern edge of the residential district. If you take the NAT tram to the district, it’ll drop you off right by it. What It Sells: A fine dining restaurant and bar that sells a decent assortment of meals and drinks that provide health and buff benefits.

Chunks

Located directly to the left of the Pioneer Tower in the southern edge of the district. Hard to miss with its unique blocky facade and red and white logo. What It Sells: Taking the trophy for probably the silliest name for space food ever, Chunks sells various cube-shaped food items in their trademark, vacuum-sealed packaging. Provides basic-level health and buffs.

Centurian Arsenal

From the Chunks shop you can head left through the nearby park plaza, and Centurian Arsenal will be directly between Mercury Tower and Athena Tower. Once more, its signage is hard to miss. What It Sells: This shop specializes in a variety of modified and calibrated weapons and ammo.

CJ’s (Open 49 Hrs)

CJ’s is directly to the left of Athena Tower, further down the main path. What It Sells: Basically an always-open (though so is everywhere else really) convenience store that sells a wide variety of food aid items. It also alludes that full-cycle days on Jemison are 49 hours long. That had to be quite an adjustment for humankind.

EIT Clothiers

Head left down the catwalk path from CJ’s and keep heading straight until you can turn slightly right around a corner, and you’ll see EIT Clothiers next to Orion Tower. What It Sells: A clothing store that specializes in the latest space-chic apparel. There’s a good assortment that gives various +O2 and Persuasion buffs.

Reliant Medical

This shop is located directly across from EIT Clothiers in the northern side of the district. Look for its recognizable blue and white banner and circle around the building to find its entrance. What It Sells: Found across the star systems, Reliant Medical is a pharmacy shop and a doctor’s office put together. You can purchase medical aid supplies and also go in for a flat-fee check-up if you need one.

All Shops in The Well (& What They Sell)

Remember, to get down to the Well area in New Atlantis, take the NAT tram to the MAST District, and make an immediate right once you step off, making your past all the ad signs until you see a big open elevator behind an open gate. Take that elevator down to reach The Well.

Many of the shops down here are essentially cheaper variants of the ones found on ground level, though they tend to have a smaller selection of items. It’s a reliable go-to for those just starting the game with limited funds.

Apex Electronics

Apex Electronics can be found by taking a hard right from Kay’s House, and following the path until you see it on the right side, right before the Trade Authority building. It’s also directly across from the House of the Enlightened. What It Sells: The shop offers a limited variety of items, mostly electronic crafting resources.

Jake’s Bar

From the main entrance to the Well, immediately take a right past Med Bay and head up the walkway until you see Jake’s Bar on your right. It has two entrances, one on the walkway and one around the corner. What It Sells: Jake’s Bar is basically the underground twin to The Viewport topside, where you can order drinks and meet possible recruits for your ship crew. While most are cheaper to higher than those at Viewport, they usually only have one skill speciality. Also, Jake himself behind the bar isn’t the friendliest of folk, so beware.

Med Bay

Med Bay is the first storefront you see when entering The Well, on the right side of the walkway across from the waterfall. What It Sells: Essentially a cheaper version of Reliant Medical with a leaner supply of items to buy.

Trade Authority

While there is a kiosk for it right by the Space Port when you first land, the main hub for Trade Authority is down in the Well. Take a hard right from Kay’s House, before UC Surplus and walk down the pathway and the giant ‘Trade Authority’ sign will be right in front of you. What It Sells: The Trade Authority is arguably one of the best shops down in the Well, given its selection of quality wares. It also has a surprisingly good variety of aid items. On top of that, if you have any contraband to sell, you can do so safely here.

Kay’s House

Location: From the main entrance to the Well, head straight along the walkway ahead of you, past the 'Exit' sign and Kay's House will immediately be to the left.

What It Sells: Kay’s House is a cozy restaurant that offers a decent amount of food and drink, nothing particularly special.

UC Surplus

The UC Surplus is just past Kay’s House, also on the left. What It Sells: Quite similar to the UC Distribution Center up top, the UC Surplus sells a fair variety of items, from weapons to gear to a small bit of aid. You can also pick up the “Lucky Boots” sidequest from the vendor, if you want.

That concludes our guide to all of the shops in Starfield’s New Atlantis. We hope you found this helpful while exploring the city, and let us know which shops you like most, or if you think the shopping in another city is better.

