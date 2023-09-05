Where Is New Atlantis in Starfield? Location Explained

Starfield is filled to the brim with different locations for you to visit, either for business or for pleasure. If you’re looking for somewhere to go that offers a little bit of both, then New Atlantis is gonna be the right place for you. Only thing is, with all of those stars and planets, it can be tough to find just the right one, so here’s where to find New Atlantis in Starfield.

Where Can You Find New Atlantis in Starfield?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

To find New Atlantis, the first place you’re going to want to look is the Alpha Centauri system. It’s gonna be below and to the left of the Narion system that you start in, just to the bottom right of the Sol system on the Starmap, as pictured above. Luckily, the Alpha Centauri and Narion systems are close enough where you can make it there in a single jump, rather than having to visit another system first.

Once you’re in the Alpha Centauri system, you’re looking to go to the planet Jemison. You’ll be scanned by the United Colonies to make sure you’re not traveling with any contraband, and then you can land at the Spaceport in New Atlantis.

Once you’re there, you can go to any of the different districts in the city, the Commercial District, the MAST District or the Residential District. Each will have a bunch of various characters to interact with who are more than likely willing to ask you for a favor, which can be a great way to grind out some experience and credits.

Conveniently, that’s about all there is for finding New Atlantis in Starfield. It’s the capital of the United Colonies, so you can be sure that there’s plenty of opportunity to be had while you’re there. If you need help with some of the different missions in the game, check out some of our other guides.