How to Assign Crew to Ships & Outposts in Starfield

While Starfield has much for players to do when it comes to exploring and learning about the various systems that power this latest Bethesda adventure, a key sign of progress in the sci-fi RPG is the amassing of companions and crew members. It is likely that players will have quite a roster to choose from in time, and aside from having them along for the ride, they can also be put to good use by becoming crew on ships and outposts in Starfield.

Assigning Crew to Ships and Outposts in Starfield

Once there are enough crew members to go around, players can begin the assigning process by going to the Crew Roster menu in Starfield. This can be done by pausing the game and going to the Ship section. After pressing either the Y (Xbox) or C (PC) button, a summary of existing crew members will pop up with all current assignments.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Selecting any of the crew members will open up a menu for their next assignment, either on the ship or at an outpost. As long as there is sufficient space, players will be able to add a crew member to their working force. Otherwise, there is always the option of unassigning someone so that their replacement can get to work. Obviously, it will always be a good idea to take advantage of the skills of the crew to get the best results.

Outpost Requirements

If there is no option to assign crew members to an outpost, this could be because a crucial structure is currently missing on that outpost. Only by building a Crew Station, which requires five Aluminum, two Iron, and three Nickel, will that option become available.

Another related note is that the Outpost Management skill can be further upgraded to allow for more crew members to be stationed at any outposts. Always make sure to have those extra companions working for the cause so that your adventure in Starfield becomes much more manageable.

That’s everything important to know about how to assign crew to ships and outposts in Starfield. For more, here’s how to target engines and how to delete outposts. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.