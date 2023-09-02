How to Delete Outposts in Starfield

Starfield’s Outpost system allows players to build their own space utopia across the many galaxies, bringing in resources for their crew and setting up bases on planets. You can take advantage of these areas by utilizing them as a fast travel point or connecting them through Links. However, if you decide to change your mind about a particular destination, we’ll show you how to delete Outposts to get the best layout for you.

Deleting Outposts in Starfield, Explained

Players can delete their bases by approaching the Outpost Beacon and holding the ‘Remove Outpost’ button. You’ll then need to confirm the removal of the structure, which will be permanent. If any crewmates are stationed in this area, you must unassign them first, or else you won’t be able to remove the build. You can unassign the characters in the Ship section of the menu, where you’ll see the Crew tab.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

All objects within the Outpost will be removed after the deletion, and you will be refunded for all the building costs. You can also rename the base by pressing the designated button instead of holding it down. But, if you don’t want to remove the Outpost entirely, you can get rid of modules one by one. To do this, players can perform the following steps:

Open the Hand Scanner Select the Outpost tab Hover over or select the module you want to remove Press/Hold the Delete button

Those who remove a Crew Station will automatically unassign the active crew members, so they must appoint them to a new area or build another station to get them back to their post. Additionally, you can enter Flycam mode to look at the location from a top-down view, featuring yet another delete interaction when hovering over a build.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

As a result, you can now set up another base in your preferred location and increase your Outpost numbers by unlocking the Planetary Habitation skill in the Science section. You’ll be able to design structures in extreme environments through this attribute, allowing you to create builds in a variety of places.

Hopefully, you now have a better understanding of how to delete Outposts, and you can learn more about resources by checking out our scanning guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Starfield content.