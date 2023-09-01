How to Find Lost Companions & Crew Members in Starfield

A large part of Starfield is companions, named characters with their own backgrounds and stories. There’s over 20 companions to choose from but, like the trustiest of dogs (or other sidekicks), they can also get lost and in need of finding. Here’s how to find lost Companions and Crew Members in Starfield.

Companions in Starfield are typically found at Space Ports, where players can rope them into their adventures and ensure they have a helpful helper to help with… things.

Unfortunately, and in keeping with their generally oblivious style, Companions can be misplaced and in need of recovery. Regardless of the Companion in question, players can rely on the same method to find them.

It’s the same for Crew Members, some of whom might go AWOL during your explorations. With so many worlds and POIs, it’s not really a surprise that they can require finding.

Finding Lost Companions & Crew Members

Doing so is pretty simple, with the necessary steps outlined to recover lost Companions outlined below:

Open your Quest Log and navigate to Activities. Find the Task that is entitled ‘Retrieve Your Companion’. Set it as active. Return to your game, where an objective marker will now be displayed. This is the location of your Companion. Head to them to reunite!

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

There is the chance, especially if you have the annoying/ endearing Adoring Fan shown above, that you lost them on purpose. If that’s the case, ignore this guide completely and relish the newfound peace that’s come as a result of ditching your annoying follower.

It’s probably worth tracking one down who will be less irritating because they can actually be welcome and useful helpers in Starfield.

That’s everything to say on finding and recovering lost Companions and crew members in Starfield. Be sure to check out everything else Bethesda’s space opera right here, including how to quick swap weapons and power up your Gravity Drive.