Very little is off the table when it comes to Starfield’s combat and weapon systems. Players are able to essentially bookmark their favorite weapons to return to them more rapidly, and knowing how to do so is crucial to succeeding in combat. That’s why we’re here to show you how to quick swap weapons in Starfield.

Starfield Weapons Quick Swap (PC & Xbox)

As fans surely expected, there’s a hefty and diverse weapon pool coming with Bethesda’s Starfield. Some excel at close range and others at long range, but every player will develop their own favorite based on playstyle and preferences.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That’s where the weapon favoriting and quick swap system is so welcome. Starfield lets players select multiple weapons as favorites, allowing you to cycle to them far faster. To do so, follow the instructions below:

From your Inventory, navigate to your Weapons. Select the weapon you want to favorite and press Y (Xbox) or B (PC). Select the Quick Swap slot to save it, confirming this choice with A (Xbox) or L-Click (PC). Return to open world exploration. Press the D-Pad (Xbox) or Q (PC) to bring up the Quick Swap menu, which will display the weapons you have previously favorited. Select the weapon you want to equip, pressing A (Xbox) or the allocated numbered key (PC). Use the weapon!

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

To change weapon, just repeat the process above and select whichever you’d like to swap to. It’s much quicker than going into your Inventory every time, making it ideal for combat when you know the weapon you need and can equip it rapidly to vanquish your foe.

You can also override favorited weapons by reallocating the slot to another weapon. Just select the slot of the weapon you’d like to replace.

We’d also recommend learning which slots are equipped by which weapons. This’ll let you swap to them even faster, ready for any kind of gunfight you find yourself in.

That’s everything we have on quick swapping weapons in Starfield. It’s a handy tool and well worth figuring out to ensure you’re ready for all the species and aliens Starfield will throw your way. For everything else on the 2023 space epic, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.