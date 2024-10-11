How to Increase Popularity in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Wondering how to increase your popularity in Metaphor: ReFantazio? Climbing the ranks of the contenders in the Royal Tournament to decide the king’s successor is the overall aim of the game, but you need to win the favor of the people of Euchronia first. This easy-to-follow Metaphor: ReFantazio popularity guide will tell you all that you need to know.

Best Ways to Increase Popularity in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

To increase your popularity in Metaphor: ReFantazio and climb the rank of who will be the next king of Euchronia, you need to complete as many requests as you can in the game. That includes both quests taken up in the events of the campaign, and quests that can be regarded as side missions, also called requests.

Completing story missions for increased popularity is pretty straightforward. You just need to keep playing through the campaign as normal and watch your rank rise, from just over 8,000, closer to number one.

Side missions to increase popularity in Metaphor: ReFantazio can be found by regularly checking your map in each area and looking out for NPCs with exclamation marks over their heads. Interacting with these NPCs will start a new quest for you to complete, detailing their requirements for your various rewards for finishing them.

For example, the quest in the image shown above, “Help the Hushed Honeybee”, is a quest that can be easily completed by helping out Fabienne at the Hushed Honeybee Inn. Sometimes, quests can have a deadline, so be mindful of how you manage your time.

There can also be quest-giving NPCs that only appear in the daytime or at night, so be sure to check the map for each area during both timeframes.

How to Check Your Popularity Rank

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, the only way to check your ranking while exploring is by pressing LB on your controller or the “7” key if you’re using a keyboard. Doing so will have the souls of heroes give you a summary of what the people of Euchronia think about you based on your ranking.

For example, when you first stard the game with your rank being around 8,000, you’ll be classed as a “nameless wretch” due to not being well-known by the people at all. However, after defeating the necromancer and thwarting his scheme at the Royal Grand Cathedral, your popularity rank will go up to just over 6,300, and the Hero’s Souls will now declare you a “shunned outsider”, as shown in the image above. It’s not exactly a grand compliment, but still an improvement and a sign that you’re on your way to becoming king.

MAG at the Coronation Rocks

You will also know you’ve become more popular in Metaphor: ReFantazio by checking up on the coronation rocks spread out in the major locations of Euchronia. Each day, you can go up to a coronation rock and collect an amount of MAG equivalent to the amount of faith that the people have in the protagonist.

If the amount you get is the same as before, nothing has changed. But if you get more MAG, this means that more people believe in you and will signify your popularity with a higher amount of MAG. In the meantime, you can use this daily abundance of MAG to unlock extra Archetypes, skills for those you’ve unlocked, or swap some for money at the MAG Exchange NPC in Sunshade Row.

For more from the game find out how to increase your Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio, since ranking up this Royal Virtue can unlock new missions and the ability to purify items. To further level up your Archetypes and boost your stats, take a look at the list of all types of Incense of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which also includes how to get them.

