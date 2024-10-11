Every Metaphor ReFantazio Quest & How to Complete Them

Save the Prince From the Death Curse Main Story Quest Multiple, N/A Yes (part of the story) This is one of the first quests given to you, and its completion is tied to story progression. Just focus on moving through the story to cross this quest off your list.

Necromancer Takedown Main Story Quest Grand Trad Yes, 6/22 Another story-related quest, this one is completed so long as you clear the first dungeon by the time limit

Thwart Zorba’s Plan Main Story Quest Grand Trad N/A (Must be cleared immediately after you finish the previous story quest) This story-related task is given to you as soon as you finish the last one, and you can’t progress the game until you beat it. as such, it’s impossible to miss and easy enough to cross off your list.

Apprehend the Real Kidnapper Main Story Quest Martira Yes, 7/16 The second major portion of the main story. So long as you enter and clear the dungeon before the deadline, you can finish this one with ease.

Infiltrate the Charadrius Main Story Quest Oceana Yes, 8/12 This quest is a little more difficult compared to past storyline missions, but it functions the same way. Head in once you’re around level 35+, and you should be able to advance the plot without much fuss.

Obtain Drakadios Main Story Quest Virga Island Yes, 9/05 Once again more difficult than the preceding story quests, this one requires both high level party members and a lot of magic usage. Take your time with this one, and try to have a solid stockpile of MP recovery items before you attempt the dungeon tied to it.

Eliminate Virga Island’s Threat Main Story Quest Virga Island N/A (Must be cleared immediately after you finish the previous story quest) Triggered immediately after you clear the previous task, this one entails a pretty annoying boss fight. Go into it with a party of magic users and a wide array of basic weapon types to make it as easy as possible.

Prepare for the Final Battle Main Story Quest Multiple Locations, N/A Yes, 9/22 This one is more of a grace period, as it allows you to go off and clean up some miscellaneous tasks before a big showdown. Spend the time as you see fit, and then do your best to clear the following dungeon in a single day.

Skybound Avatar Conquest Main Story Quest N/A N/A (Must be cleared after completion of the previous story quest) While it may seem intimidating once it triggers, this quest is a simple one: Clear the dungeon your foe is hiding in, and then it will be cleared after your initial battle with them.

Save the Country Main Story Quest N/A Yes , 10/25 As the quest says when it’s given to you, this is the final story mission in the game. Use the time frame before the deadline to power yourself up, and then clear this mission on the game’s final day.

More’s Task: Foreword and Prologue Search/Research N/A No Raise the Healer Archetype to Rank 10. You gain access to the Healer Archetype after you establish a Bond with Maria during the main story. It can be boosted to Rank 10 quickly with Hero’s Incense and Hero’s Fruit, and the first main dungeon in the game has enemies who are weak to its Light magic and good for EXP grinding.

More’s Task Chapter 1: Ordeal Search/Research N/A No Study and gain access to the Gunner Archetype. This is accessible after you clear the Providing a Spark side quest for your Gun Runner pilot Neuros, which entails a trip to the town of Komero to collect a Relic left to him by an old mentor. After you give the Relic to Neuros, his Bond is unlocked and you can study the Gunner Archetype in Akademeia.

More’s Task Chapter 2: Solitude Search/Research N/A No Unlock the Merchant Archetype and raise its rank to 15. The Merchant Archetype is tied to Brigitta, and you can establish your Bond with her after your Intelligence Royal Virtue reaches level 2. You can raise the Merchant Archetype’s rank to 15 quickly via Hero’s Incense, Fruit, Leaf of Light, or Jeweled Roots.

More’s Task Chapter 3: Drifting Search/Research N/A No Unlock and Study 15 different Archetypes. This total includes Archetypes in the same line (i.e. Seeker, Magic Seeker, etc.) and Archetypes unlocked by your Party Members, so you can clear this more easily if you wait until you’ve unlocked more party members. You should also try to reach at least the fourth rank for all of your Followers with an Adept Archetype ability. This unlocks additional Archetypes for you to study, and allows you to reach your quota without waiting to access every Bond in the game.

More’s Task Chapter 4: Turmoil Search/Research N/A No Study the General Archetype and raise its rank to 15. The General is part of the Commander line of Archetypes, which are unlocked via the Bardon relationship tract. Play through the main story until you track down the Bounty target in Martira, and then return there and talk to him after you reach the third major city. Continue to improve your relationship with him until you reach the fourth rank of your Bond with him, and the General will become available for unlock once you max out the General rank to 20. Both Archetypes can have their Ranks increased fast via Hero’s Incense, Fruit, Leaf of Light, and Jeweled Roots.

More’s Task Chapter 5: Resolve Search/Research N/A No Unlock and Study 25 different Archetypes. This once again includes Archetypes from the same line and those unlocked by your party members, so you don’t have to worry about unlocking all 25 with the same character. Given the total required, it’s almost a necessity to wait until you unlock the majority of your party members and increase your Royal Virtues enough to progress your Bonds to their Elite Archetype unlock ranks.

More’s Task Chapter 6: The End Search/Research N/A No Max out the rank of at least one Elite Archetype. At this point, you should at least have the Soul Hacker Archetype unlocked and ready to Study/Equip via the Seeker line, so use some Hero’s Leaf of Light or Hero’s Jeweled Root items to raise its rank to 20. If you’re low on either item, you can go to any given Dungeon, equip an Archetype you have maxed out, and then grind through the enemies there to turn the Archetype’s excess EXP into Hero’s Leaf of Lights.

Providing a Spark Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No After you speak to Neuras, you learn that he wants to collect a Relic left to him by his mentor. It’s located in the town of Komero, and you can go there after you gain access to the Gauntlet Runner for travel. Once there, choose the Listen option to speak with the townspeople and obtain the items left to Neuras.

Relic Search: Inventor’s Bequest Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No following your discovery of the first Relic, Neuras asks you to find another. It’s located in a chest in the Tomb of Lament first floor, on the left-hand side in a gated room you can access via a hidden passage in the hallway southwest of it. Collect the relic, and then bring it back to Neuras. You’ll know you’re at the right Dungeon when Gallica tells you she senses something in the Dungeon after you enter it.

Relic Search: Dregs of Destiny Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No After you turn in the previous Relic, Neuras asks you to find another. This next one is in the Maneater’s Grotto, and is marked on your map after Gallica detects it.

Relic Search: Youth’s Folly Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No Once you return the latest Relic, Neuras asks you to find a fourth Relic in the Land of Ceremony. after you enter the dungeon, Gallica marks it on your map and you can make your way toward it at your leisure.

Relic Search: Engineer’s Destiny Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No The next Relic is located in Scoundrel’s Hold. Head there, and then make your way toward the map marker that appears thanks to Gallica sensing the Relic.

Relic Search: Bitter Memories Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No Everfrost Forest is your next stop in your quest to uncover every Relic. Go there at your earliest convenience and then look for the map marker Gallica creates when she senses the artifact.

Relic Search: A Dream’s Origin Search Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No Mt. Vulkano is the final dungeon with a Relic in it. head there, and then make your way toward the map marker Gallica creates.

Petty Thief Hunt Gauntlet Runner (Given by Neuras) No After you retrieve all of the artifacts, a King’s candidate steals them and tries to use them. fly toward his Gauntlet runner as fast as possible and defeat him to reclaim them.

Pagan’s Dilemma Favour Grand Trad – Sunshade Row Yes, 6/15 Speak to the Mustari man in Sunshade Row, and he’ll ask you to buy some medicine for his daughter. You can then go and purchase the medicine from the church on Sunlumeo Street for 500 gold. Return to the man with the medicine and hand it over to complete the quest.

Help the Hushed Honeybee Favour Grand Trad – Sunshade Row N/A Speak to the man in Sunshade Row, and he’ll ask you to help Fabienne make food at the Hushed Honeybee Inn at night. Do so by talking to Fabienne at night, and then give the right cooking answer to get the best possible result. Once you do, Return to the quest giver for your reward.

A Friend in Need Favour Grand Trad – Mausoleum: Catacombs Same day you receive the quest after you re-enter the Mausoleum, you encounter Catherina. She asks you to find her friend, and as you progress further into the dungeon, you learn she’s trapped in a room with other hostages. You also hear that the key is in a nearby room. Collect the key, and then backtrack toward the room with the hostages and unlock it to find Catherina’s friend.

Man’s Not-so Best Friend Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A One of the first bounties you can claim is for the Maneater Manjula. Its location in the Tradia Desert is revealed after you take on the request, and you can take it down fast with concentrated magic and physical skills after you kill enough of the weaker enemies in the area.

A Bullish Embargo Hunt Grand Trad – Sun-Lumeo Street N/A After you reach level 2 Intelligence, speak to Brigitta in front of the Igniter shop. She then gives you the location of the Grotesque Guptauros and asks you to defeat it. You can do so quickly with Piercing Weapons and abilities.

The Old Castle Town Kidnapper Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers, partially tied to the story) Yes, 7/16 This quest is a pseudo story quest, and it’s completed after you track down the kidnapper in Martira. Prioritize story progress after you reach the old castle town, and it’ll be resolved before long.

Promising Returns Search Grand Trad – Sunshade Row N/A After you leave Grand Trad, you have the option to return and talk to Maria once you gain the ability to teleport between towns. wait to do so until after you witness a sight while travelling on the Guantlet Runner, as Neuras draws the scene and gives you the picture as a souvenir for Maria. Once you have a picture, return to the Hushed Honeybee Inn and talk to Fabienne so that she can give it to Maria.

Hatching a Plan Favour Martira – Thoroughfare Square N/A Speak to the man in Martira’s Thoroughfare Square to learn that he needs a Practical Pigeon’s Parcel from Komero. You can then go there via the Gauntlet Runner and purchase it from the town merchant.

The New King of Imps Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A Talk to any officer at a Recruitment office and agree to take down the Goborn King in the King of Imp’s Den. It appears after you kill enough regular Goborns in black cloaks, and it can be defeated quickly if you put it to sleep.

A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake Search Martira (Marked by Alonzo) N/A After Grius’ Dagger is stolen, speak to Alonzo and convince him to help you get it back. In return, he asks you to retrieve a special ring from the dungeon he marks on your map. The Merchant Archetype is helpful here, as the dungeon is crawling with Mimic demons. Retrieve the ring, and then return it to Alonzo to wrap up the quest.

The Man-Eater in the Mine Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A After you reach Martira, this bounty becomes available. It can be found in a mine near the old castle town, and you can kill it quickly with Ice spells and attacks.

A Haunted Heirloom Retrieval Grand Trad – Sunlumeo Street Yes, 7/30 Speak to the noble on Sunlumeo Street in July and he’ll ask you to retrieve his late wife’s necklace from the city’s Mausoleum. It’ll be marked on your map after you enter the dungeon. Just make sure you don’t finish this quest before the Skullduggery quest, as both need to be taken on and completed at the same time to avoid failing the Skullduggery quest.

Skullduggery Search Grand Trad – Catacombs Entrance Yes, 7/30 Speak to the guard outside the Mausoleum dungeon and agree to kill the requisite number of skeletons for their skulls. They’re marked on your map as soon as they spawn in the dungeon. Make sure you don’t try to finish this quest after the A Haunted Heirloom quest, as both need to be taken on and completed at the same time to make the Skeletons spawn correctly.

A Noble’s Legacy Favour Martira: Thoroughfare Square No After you progress Strohl’s Bond far enough, he asks for your help finding the merchant his father used to meet with. Raise all of your Royal Virtues to level 3, and then go to Grand Trad and speak to the merchants in the Regalith Grand Cathedral district. Follow their directions until they tell you to speak to the noble in the northern section of the area, and then convince him you’re really Strohl’s friend to finish the quest.

The Queen of Cuisine: Heart Favour Martira Tavern No A traveling chef in Martira asks you to make something that incorporates ingredients from the area. Make her Benevolent Bread for the best result.

Soldier’s Solace Search Port Brilehaven – Angler’s Inn Square N/A Find and speak to the woman at the Angler’s Inn Square and agree to collect Dragonthistle Berry samples from the dungeon she marks on your map. Go to the points marked on the map to collect the samples, and then return them to her as quickly as possible.

Efflorescent Boy Favour Port Brilehaven – Seabreeze Street N/A Speak to the young boy on Seabreeze Street and agree to track down some pretty flowers for him. head to the town he tells you about, purchase the flower decoration, and then bring it back to him to finish the quest.

Dental Distress Favour Port Brilehaven – Seabreeze Street N/A Interact with the man on Seabreeze Street and agree to purchase a toothbrush for him from Inundo. Head to the village, buy the Toothbrush, and then give it to the man to finish the task.

Grieving Ghost of the Goblet Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A Talk to any Recruitment Center soldier to take on this bounty, and then head to the Tomb of Lament to take down the Fatolich. It can be killed quickly via Light Magic and other spells that aren’t Dark affinity. Once it’s dead, take the Chalice of Legends back to the Recruitment Office as proof you succeeded. Note that this must be done in order to complete the Chalice vs. The Brew quest.

Deeds and Diversions Favour Port Brilehaven – Angler’s Inn Square N/A Find the overfamiliar man in the Angler’s Inn Square and then agree to reclaim the deed to his tavern. Before speaking to the noble at the coliseum though, complete any task that takes you to the nearby Forsaken Tower dungeon, such as the Superior Scrimshaw quest. Once that’s done, speak to the Noble and tell him about the tower to entertain him and earn the deed. Take the deed back to the overfamiliar man to complete the quest.

Superior Scrimshaw Hunt Port Brilehaven – Merchants’ Bazaar N/A Talk to the artist in the Merchant’s Bazaar and agree to track down an Ebony Horn for him to work with. It’s dropped by the Orgas in the Forsaken Tower, and the Orgas is easier to deal with via Spells and ranged attacks from the back row.

The Chalice vs. The Brew Search Port Brilehaven – Arenafront Wharf N/A Head to the man at the top of the Arenafront Wharf and tell him you’ll find the Chalice of Legends for him. This is dropped by the Fatolich in the Tomb of Lament. after you defeat the Fatolich and show the chalice to the Recruitment Center, bring it to this quest giver to complete the quest.

Obtain Sergeant Xanth’s Key Search Charadrius Yes, 8/12 A pseudo-story mission. Defeat the Sergeant on the Charadrius and claim his key before the infiltration date to progress the story. This is easier to do if you inflict him with ailments like Poison and Burn.

Obtain Master Sergeant Glechom’s Key Search Charadrius Yes, 8/12 A pseudo-story mission. Defeat the Master Sergeant on the Charadrius and claim his key before the infiltration date to progress the story. He’s invulnerable to physical attacks unless you use a move that dispells this effect, so have at least one party member equipped with a max rank Seeker or Magic Seeker.

Obtain Maintenance Chief Ceiba’s Key Search Charadrius Yes, 8/12 A pseudo-story mission. Defeat the Maintenance Chief on the Charadrius and claim his key before the infiltration date to progress the story. You can avoid his more deadly attacks with moves that draw his attention via the Knight line of Archetypes.

The Right to Rule Hunt Martira – Kriegante Gate N/A After you advance Bardon’s Bond to a high enough rank, he’ll ask you for help with defeating a Sandworm Human on its way to Martira. Speak to him when you’re ready to fight it, and then defeat it to complete the quest.

Ancestral Solution Search Virga Island 9/05 Yet another pseudo-story mission. It requires you to make a Potion of Blight to clear the way to the Dragon Temple, which you can obtain by purchasing the ingredients for it from a merchant in Grand Trad after you buy the necessary information from an information broker. Buy the ingredients and then deliver them to the quest giver on Virga Island to make the potion.

Peak Curiosity Hunt Virga Island N/A Talk to the man on Virga Island and he’ll ask you to avenge his sister at a nearby dungeon. Once you arrive though, you’ll discover she’s alive and then she asks you to defeat a monster that stole her monster research notebook. Defeat the monster, return the notebook to the woman, and then return to the man for your reward.

The Price of Hope Favour Virga Island N/A This quest is only available after you establish a bond with Brigitta and gain access to the Igniter shop in Grand Trad. Speak to the old woman on Virga Island, and then agree to take an igniter to the Igniter shop for appraisal. After you learn that it’s incredibly valuable, bring it back to the old woman to cross the task off your list.

Save the Mourning Snakes Hunt Virga Island N/A Once you arrive at Virga Island and successfully rescue Eupha, Junah will request that you help her defeat the monsters that have invaded the ruins where Virga Island’s residents lay their dead to rest. Defeat the monster at the end of the Dungeon and the quest will be complete.

A Guiding Gift Search Virga Island N/A Speak to the old woman on Virga Island and agree to track down the Polar Stones she lost in the ruins she mentions. These are marked on your map and appear in-world as item glimmers, so pick up as many as you can (ideally every item glimmer in the ruins to be safe). Then, return to the old woman for your reward.

Trial of Malnova Hunt Martira – Stairstone Market N/A After you reach Malnova, Eupha requests your help with a trial in the nearby Land of Ceremony. Make sure you have Archetypes equipped that can resist wind attacks and dish out Fire spells for the final boss, and then speak to Eupha after the trial is completed.

The Great One-Eyed Scoundrel Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A After you reach Virga Island, accept this bounty from the Recruitment Center. The Psyocropos can be found in the Scoundrel’s Hold, and it’s weak to Peirce attacks from the Gunner and Knight Archetype Lines. Just be careful not to wipe out all of the smaller monsters with it too quickly, or else it’ll fly into a rage and hit harder.

Defeat the Coliseum Monster Hunt Port Brilehaven – Varmareno Coliseum N/A Once you progress the story enough, the option to take part in ranked Coliseum matches becomes available. One tied to this requires you to defeat a specific monster, and you clear this quest once it’s in the ground.

Warmth in Winter Favour Altabury Heights – Dia Franco Street N/A When you reach Altabury Heights, find the man on Dia Franco Street who needs help acquiring Durable Spider Silk. Agree to get it for him, and then purchase it from the nearby village of Malva. Bring the threads back to the man to collect your reward.

Proof of Power Hunt Altabury Heights – Opera House Square Yes, 9/22 During your preparation period for your fight with another King’s Candidate, a soldier asks you to prove you’re up to the task by acquiring the Bramblethorn Batton from the Ziocropos. It’s found in the Tower of Insolence, and can be dealt with fast via Pierce attacks from Gunner or Knight type Archetypes.

The Fiend in the Frozen Forest Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A Speak to any Recruitment Center soldiers during the final section of the game to hunt down the Icebeast Chimenzahn. It’s located in the Everfrost Forest, and can be obliterated via Fire attacks after you dispel its resistance to them. Otherwise, fast and hard physical attacks can beat it down quickly.

Defeat Milo Hunt Altabury Heights – Dia Franco Street N/A After you defeat Loveless during the final stretch of the game, he reveals Milo has been spreading rumors to try and cause others to hate you. Confront Milo at his Gauntlet Runner on the world map, and then defeat him in battle. The best way to do this is with consistent attacks from three party members while the fourth buffs your attack and agility or debuffs Milo. Once he’s defeated, return to Loveless for one of the best Accessories in the game.

The Edge of Glory Search Grand Trad – Sunshade Row N/A Speak to the man in Sunshade Row during the last stretch of the game and agree to retrieve the legendary sword from the chest in Mt. Vulkano. It’s marked on the map once you reach the proper level, so proceed through the area until the map marker appears and nab the old blade. Return to the quest giver, and he’ll restore the sword for you as your reward.

The Queen of Cuisine: Soul Favour Grand Trad – Dunlumeo Street N/A The traveling chef once again requests that you give her a specific dish; this time using something that is easy to replicate and make for rich and poor citizens alike. We got the best reaction from the Amber Stew.

The Incarnate in the Woods Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A Speak to any Recruitment Center soldier to accept this request, and then go to the Abandoned Path to take out the Ordemos. It’s weak to Dark, so the Ninja line of Archetypes are perfect for dispatching it quickly.

The Apostles of the Apocalypse Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A This bounty becomes available during the endgame, and tasks you with defeating some zealots out to carry out the apocalypse. They’re found in the Disgraced Ruins, and can be defeated fast via Merchant skills that toss money as a distraction and Light magic. They also summon a monster to help them, and it’s immune to Lightning attacks.

The Cockatrice of the Clouds Bounty Multiple (Recruitment Centers) N/A For this Bounty, you need to take down the Kokamordos in the Manor of the Ascendant dungeon. It’s weak to Ice, so hammer it with spells and attacks tied to this affinity to avoid getting hit by its one-hit-kill attacks.

Trial of the Dragon: Heroes’ Rest Investigation Virga Island 10/25 During the final stretch of the game, you have the option to defeat some optional bosses to prove your claim as a King’s Candidate and get some of the best gear in the game. It requires you to beat three dragons, each of which are located at the Spires and Towers throughout the game. For this one, head to the Spire of Blind Faith near Virga Island and face down the dragon successfully to clear the trial. This is easiest to do when your characters can block or repel magic attacks and physical attacks, so equip gear that does this or Archetypes with skills that can apply these effects. Likewise, try to make some Sublime Spoonfuls to give yourself extra turns to work with.

Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief Investigation Port Brilehaven – Angler’s Inn Square 10/25 Next up is the Dragon in the Forsaken Tower. It retaliates if you repel or block its attacks, so try to buff your characters and debuff it instead. Use the Knight line of Archetypes to create some tanks to absorb damage, and build your other two party members around maximum damage output.

Trial of the Dragon: Bygone Legacy Investigation Altabury Heights – Blue Sky Bridge 10/25 Finally, there’s the Dragon at the Tower of Insolence. It reflects all affinities other than Almighty, and frequently launches off attacks that afflict your party members with Poison or Hex. Purchase some accessories that prevent these ailments, and keep some healing items handy besides. Past that, you can focus on using moves that reflect physical damage and fire damage, and spec at least two characters into classes like the General to dish out Almighty damage consistently.

Deliver Hot Spring Water Favour Altabury Heights – Blue Sky Bridge N/A Speak to the woman at the Blue Sky Bridge and agree to take a bath at the hot springs. Afterward, collect some of the water so she can mass produce it for a new Bath Salt.

Become Champion of the Coliseum Hunt Port Brilehaven – Varmareno Coliseum N/A After you reach a certain point in the game, you can participate in a ranked tournament at the coliseum. Complete all of the rounds and emerge victorious to complete this quest, preferably in the endgame.

A Brother’s Mercy Hunt Grand Trad – Sunshade Row N/A Once you reach a high enough Bond rank with Basilio, he asks for your help to take down a former friend who has gone berserk. Speak to him in Gran Trad when you’re ready, and then defeat him at the old dumping ground from the Igniter Experiments.

Wayward Shepard Hunt Grand Trad – Sunlumeo Street N/A After you reach a certain Bond rank with Eupha, she requests your help saving some sick Sanctist church members from Mt. Vulcano. Agree, and then head to the dungeon and take down the man who took them there.

A Rake’s Last Wish Favour Port Brilehaven – Angler’s Inn Square N/A Following the conclusion of Alonzo’s Bond story, talk to Daturam at Angler’s Inn square to deliver the money he stole back to Alonzo’s home town and gain their support.