Metaphor: ReFantazio Review – A True King’s Candidate

Metaphor: ReFantazio Review on PC

Recommended Videos

In a generation filled to the brim with remakes, sequels, and re-imaginings of existing properties, Metaphor: ReFantazio is an odd duck.

While it may borrow mechanics and conventions from other Atlus games like the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises, the game is a fresh IP at heart with a lot to prove. Its cast and world are new, and save for what it borrows from past works, there’s no existing source material that stood as proof that it could be yet another long-running AAA franchise.

All of this is to say that Metaphor: ReFantazio is a much-needed new addition to the gaming landscape. And damn if I’m not happy to report that it’s a fantastic one at that.

Image Credit: Atlus and Sega

What’s more is that it does so with a novel blend of tried and true fantasy elements. Set against the backdrop of a world wherein nine different tribes coexist amid bubbling tensions and prejudices, it kicks off shortly after the assassination of the land’s king by the enigmatic war hero Louis. The player character, a member of the rare Elda tribe, must gather their allies and attempt to assassinate Louis; both in retaliation, and in order to clear the way for the true Prince to escape a curse cast by Louis.

It’s not long, however, before this becomes more complicated thanks to the King’s last spell. With his death, a competition to determine the country’s next King is started via the appearance of a massive rock with a face appearing in the sky. The person who gains the most trust among the populace shall emerge victorious, and this all-seeing obelisk ensures no foul play can occur until the people’s true ruler is determined – not even against the one who killed the former King.

With no other choice, the player character and their party must strive to win the competition and set the country on the path to a better world; all while being guided by powers known as Archetypes that have long since lain dormant.

Though it isn’t exactly bursting with originality in every area, Metaphor: ReFantazio does deserve credit for how well it manages to weave a tale of political intrigue while also building a fresh new fantasy world to explore. Each new ally gained and double-cross survived feels natural and like it would happen given the world’s politics, and the struggles undertaken to dismantle these divides between the tribes make every victory or step forward achieved feel monumental.

Granted, not every plot thread or aspect of the world is explored perfectly. Some are never fully addressed or explored, and can feel like a missed opportunity when all is said and done. But the ones that do see a pay-off build upon the setting in a way that leaves one wanting to dig into and experience everything the world has to offer.

Image Credit: Atlus and Sega

The gameplay of Metaphor: ReFantazio bolsters the experience further. Half the time, players engage in overworld or turn-based combat with enemies as they explore dungeons to uncover treasures, progress main and side quests, and more. Each enemy has their own weaknesses and resistances to keep track of, and understanding these spells the difference between easy victories and slogs through one battle after another.

Luckily, the player and their party have access to Archetypes. These magical manifestations of different heroes from the past allow them to quickly change their attacks and affinities, which in turn help one to adjust to any situation they find themselves in accordingly.

It’s nothing new to anyone who has played an Atlus RPG in the past, and the game’s overall difficulty falls nicely in between Persona and SMT. Likewise, the title offers plenty of opportunities to take advantage of its mechanics so that the combat never feels like an insurmountable task.

I honestly spent way more time fighting monsters than I had to because it was so gratifying to uncover an enemy’s weakness and then obliterate them in a matter of turns, earning extra moves with each successful weakness that was exploited.

And that’s to say nothing of the other half of the gameplay. Outside of combat, the player must gather allies to bolster their support in the Tournament of Kings. This is done both by helping regular citizens and by gaining the support of special Followers, who boast their own side stories, new Archetypes to unlock, and special abilities gained through their help.

The latter is a pretty one-to-one facsimile of the Persona relationship system, but it’s done well enough that it doesn’t feel out of place. The stories contained within are all engaging too, with few weak or boring storylines among the whole bunch.

Image Credit: Atlus and Sega

Rounding out the strengths of Metaphor: ReFantazio is its presentation. Visually, the game looks like a slightly updated version of Persona 5 or Persona 3 Reload. Its sprawling cities and murky dungeons all offer a decent amount of polish and spectacle, and the character models are all nicely detailed both during general gameplay and 3D cutscenes. It’s to the point that the game’s scantly used anime cutscenes feel unnecessary and even distracting, as the game’s more standard visuals serve it so much better.

The UI, meanwhile, is right up there with Persona 5. While not striking in every regard, it still remains some of the most engaging and interesting among any game out there and makes the moment-to-moment exploration easier to get pulled into.

The sound design, meanwhile, is just as top-notch. Every vocal performance is given with an exceptional level of care, to the point that there isn’t a weak delivery to be found. The OST is piercing and host to some truly magnificent tracks, too, and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say

The only major downside to the game is its performance issues. Even when played with the recommended hardware or with tweaked settings, Metaphor: ReFantazio had its fair share of framerate dips and outright crashes. These aren’t deal-breakers at least, but it is worth mentioning before they derail an otherwise wonderful RPG experience.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is everything one could want from a new entry into the RPG genre. It uses what came before it masterfully, and its few shortcomings aren’t nearly enough to derail what is otherwise a masterclass in the genre. Give it a look if you love Atlus RPGs, or if you love the RPG genre in general.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Review Metaphor: ReFantazio is everything one could want from a new entry into the RPG genre. It uses what came before it masterfully, and its few shortcomings aren't nearly enough to derail what is otherwise a masterclass in the genre. Give it a look if you love Atlus RPGs, or if you love the RPG genre in general. Pros Well-Crafted Setting and Story

Engaging Gameplay

Fantastic Sound Design

Great Visuals and UI Cons Consistent Performance Issues

Certain Plot Threads Aren't Wrapped up

Anime Cutscenes Don't Mesh Well With 3D Visuals A copy of this game was provided by Sega and Atlus for review on PC via Steam.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy