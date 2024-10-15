New World Aeternum Review – A Fun Frolic In A New World

At last, New World: Aeternum arrives on console, inviting players to join the open-world RPG. Regular player numbers on PC have fallen off in recent years, so is this revamped launch on Xbox and PlayStation enough to save the game?

Recommended Videos

If you have already heard of New World, or played it on PC, you probably wonder how this differs from the original. In short, it doesn’t. The story and gameplay are basically the same; the only real change is the name. It has had a few little polish-ups here and there, with the promise of reliable and regular updates. All the base game content is the same, so for PC players New World: Aeternum will be nothing more than an update.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

For new players, the arrival of New World to console is exciting. If you have been looking for an expansive fantasy world to become engrossed in, then Aeternum is the place to be. As far as open-world RPGs are concerned, New World: Aeternum has everything you need. It is also heralded as an MMO, but the PvP side of the game seems pretty optional, and I didn’t get to experience it for this review due to the lack of other players online! So with that in mind, this is going to be very much an RPG-centered review.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

We start off strong with a detailed character creation. I know many of you will spend possibly too long perfecting your character’s hairstyle, facial tattoos, scars, and facial hair. The only creature type is a human, which keeps things simple enough, but the range of colors, styles, and specific details means you’re guaranteed to end up with a unique hero. Of course, if at any point you change your mind and want to alter your character in any way, there are options to do so once the game gets going.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

Archetype choices are strong and varied, with straightforward choices to be made. It is entirely up to the player to decide which direction they will go. The choice determines your starting weapon and a small boost in specific stats. Your choice is important in the early stages so it is recommended that players choose the archetype based on favorite combat type. For example: in the beta preview I tried out the Ranger for her bow and staff combo, while this time around I tried out the Occultist to see what the magic combat was like.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

On the whole, the combat and action in New World Aeternum are great fun. You can switch between weapons easily and use the powers as you see fit. I think I enjoyed using the bow and staff more than the magic skills as I enjoyed the variety of ranged and melee combat. My only gripe with combat is the auto-aiming, which can be frustrating at times. The point in auto aim is to click your thumbstick so your hero focuses on one enemy at a time but for some reason, the focus moves from the creature you’re fighting to another without you doing anything. When one monster is in your face and your auto-aim decides to move to the one to your left, this can be pretty irritating. For the most part, I ended up abandoning the aiming system altogether.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

At the start, the enemies are not too hard to beat but they get tougher as you progress. Throughout your journey across Aeternum, there are new places to discover and characters to meet. The enemies surrounding the towns get tougher and harder to beat, so pick your battles wisely! Luckily the levelling system is pretty speedy and it isn’t too much of a grind getting XP.

When it is time to grind for XP, the best way is to speak to NPCs, complete quests, and forage. I could spend hours (in fact, I probably have) just chopping down trees, mining boulders, and hunting wildlife. Eventually, all those resources will weigh you down (who knew rawhide was so heavy?). Personal storage is limited, as you would expect, but each town has a storage locker in which to stash your extra supplies. Most generous of all is the fact all of your items can be accessed via any storage in any town. This saves a lot of messing around with trips from one place to another. Instead, players can quickly and easily transfer what they need from one town to another.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

It is so easy to spend hours adventuring through the lands and stumbling upon new, undiscovered locations. The open-world aspect of New World: Aeternum is very enticing. You might have a list of quests to do, with little numbered icons begging you to head their way, but sometimes the horizon beckons instead. I must admit I wandered a little too far, on the hunt for different ores, and found myself surrounded by enemies at a much higher level than I could handle. Luckily, if you just keep running, the creatures give up and abandon the chase.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

Overall, New World: Aeternum is a fun, engrossing open-world RPG. There is an amazing amount of stuff to do, from harvesting and crafting to combat and adventure. The main story is nothing groundbreaking but it is entertaining nonetheless. Player progression feels easy and relatively quick. There is so much to experience that it will take a long time before I start to get bored. I particularly enjoy the interactions with NPCs; the voice acting is great and the scripts are reminiscent of old-school Fable. It’s all very friendly and tongue-in-cheek much of the time.

The next thing I am excited about is the MMO element of the game. Player Companies (like Guilds), PvP fun, and adventurous raids are next on my list to experience. Now the servers are online, and Aeternum welcomes new blood via console, I hope the community continues to grow.

New World: Aeternum Overall, New World: Aeternum is a fun, engrossing open-world RPG. There is an amazing amount of stuff to do, from harvesting and crafting, to combat and adventure. The main story is nothing groundbreaking but it is entertaining nonetheless. Player progression feels easy and relatively quick, but there is so much to experience that it feels like it will take a long time before I start to get bored. I particularly enjoy the interactions with NPCs; the voice acting is great and the scripts are reminiscent of old-school Fable. It's all very friendly and tongue-in-cheek much of the time. Pros Absorbing and entertaining

Fun side quests

Easy player progression Cons Auto-aiming can be frustrating

Some environments feel a little repetitive A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on Xbox Series X.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy