All Metaphor ReFantazio Bounties & How to Beat Them

Some of the more interesting side content in Metaphor ReFantazio is tied to its Bounties, but they can be tricky to unlock and clear. That’s why we’ve made this guide to help you clear them all with minimal headaches.

Recommended Videos

Metaphor ReFantazio Bounty List: All Bounties, When They Unlock, and How to Beat Them

Image Credit: Atlus and Studio Zero via Twinfinite

There are 10 Bounties to take down in Metaphor ReFantazio, and each is unlocked in a similar fashion.

As you progress through the story, you travel to and gain access to different cities. The Recruitment Centers there offer a few Bounties for monsters in the surrounding area, and taking them out nets you a variety of rewards.

These rewards can be bolstered if you reach a high enough rank via the Brawler Bond with Catherina, which entails beating her whenever her Pink Gauntlet Runner appears on the world map.

As such, it’s well worth doing all the Bounties as soon as they become available and so long as your relationship with Catherina is good enough. We’ve listed them all down below for your easy reference, along with info on when you can accept them and the Bounty’s location.

Bounty Name When it Becomes Available Where it Can be Found How to Beat Bounties Maneater Manjula, Fiend of the Wastes Available as soon as you are tasked with defeating Zorba at the Mausoleum Tradia Desert The Manjula is weak to Ice, so you’ll want to have at least one party member equipped with an Archetype from the Mage line. You can also use Ice scrolls bought from the Magic shop. Just avoid using Fire spells and attacks, as it’s immune and will drain your turn icons if you land a Fire attack on them. Goborn King, Forest Champion Available as soon as you are tasked with defeating Zorba at the Mausoleum Imp’s Den Like the other Goborns, the Goborn King is vulnerable to being put to Sleep. Equip Archetypes with skills that apply this status such as the Gunner, and hammer it with attacks whenever its vulnerable. Avoid equipping any party members with caster Archetypes though, as the Goborn king will become enraged and laser focus its attacks on them. Heismay, Nefarious Kidnapper Available after you defeat Zorba at the Mausoleum and need to find a head to present in Brilehaven Martira Available and accepted as part of the story. Simply progress the main plot, and the bounty is defeated as part of the storyline in Martira. Alpha Rockworm Valmo Available after you resolve the kidnappings in Martira Maneater Grotto Like the other Worms in the area, Valmo is weak to Ice. Make sure at least two party members can use ice attacks against him, and put the rest on healing duty to deal with any status effects or debuffs Valmo applies to you. Fatolich, Lamentable Dead Available after you reach Port Brilehaven Tomb of Lament When pressured, it summons a Chimenza to buff it. Have some attack-focused party members ready to destroy this enemy, as well as a party member that can debuff the Fatolich. For damage, have a Healer line Archetype handy to deal light and smashing damage. Psycropos, Ruffian Ringleader Available after you reach Virgo Island Scoundrel’s Hold The Psycropos is weak to Peirce attacks from the Gunner and Knight Archetype Lines. Have these classes applies to at least two party members, and concentrate their attacks on the Bounty target immediately. Otherwise, just be careful not to wipe out all of the smaller monsters too quickly, or else the psycropos will fly into a rage and hit harder. Icebeast Chimenzahn, Traceless Threat Available after you reach Altabury Heights Everfrost Forest Unsurprisingly, the Icebeast Chimenzahn is weak to Fire. However, it is capable of repelling it, so make sure you remove this buff as soon as possible. It also has a soldier who heals it when it gets weak enough, so either defeat him fast or drain its health to critical so that he sacrifices himself to fully heal it. Kokamordos, Terror of the Skies One of the Bounties available while you prepare for the final battle Manor of the Ascendant The Kokamordos is weak to Ice, so hammer it with spells and attacks tied to this affinity via the Mage and General Archetype lines. You can also use buff spells to boost your Agility in order to avoid getting hit by its one-hit-kill attacks. Bandit Chief Cistus, Fervent Zealot One of the Bounties available while you prepare for the final battle Disgraced Ruins The Bandit Chief and his men can be defeated fast via Merchant skills that toss money as a distraction and Light magic. These are available through the Healer and Merchant lines of Archetypes, and you can Inherit skills from them if you’d rather have a more balanced build. They also summon a Human monster to help them, and it’s immune to Lightning attacks. Use either physical attacks or Wind attacks to take it down. Ordemos, Grudge’s Fang One of the Bounties available while you prepare for the final battle Abandoned Path The Ordemos is weak to Dark, so the Ninja line of Archetypes are perfect for dispatching it quickly. They also allow you to more easily dodge its heavier attacks, and you can further reduce your chance of getting hit with debuffs to the Ordemos and buffs to your own Agility.

What Do You Get for Beating All Bounties?

Once you take out all the Bounties in Metaphor ReFantazio, you can enjoy the various rewards tied to them.

In addition to a lump sum of money that is increased with Catherina’s bonus, you also get an increase to your Courage Royal Virtue and some Popularity with the people deciding the Tournament of Kings. Both of these make it easier to advance your followers’ storylines and the main plot respectively, which is a huge boon if you’re out to get the True Ending.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how to beat all the Bounties in Metaphor ReFantazio. For more on the game, check out our other guides on every quest and how to get more Magla fast.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy