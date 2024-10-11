How to Increase Wisdom in Grand Trad in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Wondering how to increase Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio? Wisdom is the first among Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Royal Virtues that present an unlock requirement when trying to access other mechanics in the game. Both purifying items at St. Fermis Church and accepting the quest from the Igniter Merchantress require a Wisdom level of “Informed”, its second rank, but raising it requires trial and error for the uninformed.

How to Increase Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

The first way to increase Wisdom in the Grand Trad area of Metaphor: ReFantazio is by checking out the scenery of the Royal Capital. This is done by interacting with the bench in Sunlemo Street with the Wisdom icon above it, also marked on the map in the image above.

Each time doing this will cut to a small scene with the protagonist and Gallica people-watching, before ending and giving out two points to your Wisdom stat. Like other activities when exploring, this will take up the day/night slot you’re using, but you can go back to check out the “View of the Royal Capital” as many times as you like.

However, you’ll need 5-6 points in total to level up your Wisdom from “Naive” to “Informed”. In Grand Trad, there is one quest you can play through to quickly bridge the gap.

Help the Hushed Honeybee Inn

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

The most effective way to increase your Wisdom in one shot is by completing the request, “Help the Hushed Honeybee Inn”, which you can start by talking to the Young Nidia NPC at the bottom-right of Sunlemo Street, also shown on its own map image above.

This quest has a deadline of June 19 but is easy to complete just by requiring you to help Fabienne by cooking at the Hushed Honeybee Inn at night. You can complete the request’s requirement just by helping out as normal with the “Let’s do it then.” option or making Redgrass-Roasted Bidou.

Go back to the Young Nidia man to complete the quest and four Wisdom points will be one of your rewards. Combined with those you got from checking out the scenery of the Royal Capital, this will be enough to get your Wisdom level up to “Informed”.

