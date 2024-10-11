All Cooking Ingredient Locations in Metaphor ReFantazio

Cooking is more important than you think in Metaphor ReFantazio, and that means you need to know where to get every ingredient in the game. Fortunately, we’ve done the leg work and have all the info you need to know.

There are a wide range of Ingredients to find in Metaphor ReFantazio, but they are all generally obtainable in one of three ways.

The first is to buy or receive them from specific merchants and NPCs. Merchants are denoted by icons related to what they buy, with meat sellers shown as a meat slab being cut and water vendors shown via a water droplet. NPCs that give you food, meanwhile, are only denoted by a text bubble, so it’s best to chat up NPCs at least once when you first encounter them.

The second method is to kill enemies. Certain monsters drop a given cooking ingredient as loot, and grinding them is a surefire way to keep your pantry stocked with rare materials.

Finally, you can get ingredients by engaging in special tasks on the Gauntlet runner. Certain mushrooms and veggies can be found growing in the Gauntlet Runner’s pantry or garden, while fish and rare items can be reeled in with the fishing rod. The majority of these activities take time to carry out though, so keep this in mind before you dedicate your time to getting ingredients this way.

Cooking Ingredient Name Location/Where to Get Giant Worm Meat Dropped randomly by Worm monsters during battle. Can increase your chances of drops if you equip an Archetype with high luck like the Merchant. Also sold at the stalls in Brilehaven and Virga Island on Idlesdays. Giant’s Rib Dropped randomly by larger bipedal monsters during battle. Can increase your chances of drops if you equip an Archetype with high luck like the Merchant. Also sold at the stalls in Brilehaven and Virga Island on Idlesdays. Fiendflower Nectar Dropped randomly by monsters during battle. Can increase your chances of drops if you equip an Archetype with high luck like the Merchant. Also sold at the stalls in Brilehaven and Virga Island on Idlesdays. Geldust Dropped randomly by Worm monsters during battle. Can increase your chances of drops if you equip an Archetype with high luck like the Merchant. Bidou Meat Sold by the butcher in Gran Trad, and occasionally dropped by early game monsters. Fragrant Spice Sold by the grocer girl in Martira, and by the water merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Mora Coney Meat Sold by the Butcher in Martira, and by the meat merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Pristine Clearwater Sold by the water merchants in Gran Trad, Martira, Brilehaven, Virga Island, and Altabury Heights. Dreameater Moth Can be caught by examining the fire on the Gauntlet Runner when you camp at night. Also sold by the Item shop in Gran Trad during the end game. Briny Salt Sold by the grocer in Brilehaven, and by the water merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Rock Beans Sold by the grocer girl in Martira, and by the meat merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Can also be found in the garden on the Gauntlet Runner randomly. Marbled Bluefin Tuna Can be caught while fishing with a Grasshopper bait. Also sold by the meat merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Mellow Milk Sold by the water merchant in Martira, and by the water merchant in Grand Trad during the end game. Limp Goldfish Can be caught by fishing with worm bait on the Gauntlet Runner. Also sold by the meat merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Red Grass Sold by the special merchant in Gran Trad. Only available after Fabienne teaches you the recipe for Red Grass-Roasted Bidou, and after you buy information from the Information Broker on how to get the merchant to trade with you. Brocaded Koi Can be caught by fishing with Worm bait on the Gauntlet Runner. Also sold by the meat merchant in Gran Trad during the end game. Monster Bone Dropped randomly by monsters during battle. Can increase your chances of drops if you equip an Archetype with high luck like the Merchant. Also sold at the stalls in Brilehaven and Virga Island on Idlesdays. Lumibee Can be caught by examining the fire on the Gantlet Runner when you camp out at night. Also sold by the item shop in Grand Trad during the end game. White Peach Turnip Given as a reward for speaking to an elderly woman in Martira, and sold by the butcher in Grand Trad during the end game. Orgo Sugar Sold by the water merchants in Altabury Heights, and in Gran Trad during the end game. Altabury Wheat Flower Sold by the grocer in Altabury Heights, in the town of Malva, and by the water merchant in Grand Trad during the end game. Gantlet Shrooms Found in the Gauntlet Runner pantry, and can randomly grow in the Garden. Queen’s Honey Jar Sold by the water merchant on Virga Island. Can also be reeled in if you choose the correct dialogue option while fishing with Tail Bait, and is given as a quest reward for completing late game side quests. The correct option can change, so make a save before you fish and reload accordingly until you get the correct answer. Lord of the Lake Catchable when you fish with Tail Bait. Also given as a reward for completing difficult or late game quests.

Hopefully this makes it easier to track down every Cooking Ingredient in Metaphor ReFantazio. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to complete every Quest and track down every bounty.

