Does the Metaphor: ReFantazio Protagonist Have a Canon Name?

Want to know if Metaphor: ReFantazio protagonist has a canon name? Like the Persona games also made by developer P-Studio, players can customize their name for Metaphor: ReFantazio’s protagonist, but finding out the canon name in any JRPG can help make for a more authentic experience. This guide will tell you all we know so far about the canon name of the Metaphor: ReFantazio protagonist.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Protagonist Canon Name

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

The closest we have to a canon name for the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio is the “Travelling Boy”. This is since it’s the name used before you’re allowed to rename him yourself in the army interview. Travelling Boy can be also referred to as “tainted”. That’s because since he’s a member of the rare Elda Tribe, he supposedly inherited heretical magic which makes him a danger according to the state religion.

Since The Travelling Boy is a bit of a filler title, his canon name can alternatively be whatever you decide to call him until we see him in another piece of Metaphor: ReFantazio media. Unlike Persona 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio is the first and only title in its franchise, meaning it doesn’t have interpretations in other mediums like anime or manga to go on.

Even then, the name of the protagonist in other media like those for Persona can even be different in different mediums. For example, while the Persona 5 anime had the protagonist Joker had his full canon name revealed as Ren Amamiya, the manga had him with a different name entirely, Akira Kurusu.

Eventually, it was settled that Ren Amamiya was Joker’s canon name due to it being used in other media like the game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, outweighing the other name by its amount of usage.

In the case of Metaphor: ReFantazio, we’ll likely be able to ascertain a new canon name for the Travelling Boy once the game receives an anime and/or manga adaptation.

